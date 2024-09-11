Many persons are feared killed after a speeding Toyota Sienna vehicle rammed into a market in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning at Oye-Agu Market in Abagana, a community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, Punch Newspaper reported.

The vehicle was said to have caused several wares to spill on the road.

Witnesses told the newspaper that the vehicle suffered a brake failure and hit some roadside traders in the market.

The President-General of the Abagana Community, Ben Okongwu, confirmed the incident to reporters, the paper reported.

Mr Okongwu said that at least three persons were killed in the incident while some other persons sustained some injuries.

The president-general added that the three persons included an under-aged child.

Police speak

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, has confirmed the development in a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, however, said only one person has been confirmed dead in the incident and four persons “seriously” injured.

The police spokesperson said the deceased victim was a four-year-old girl.

“Preliminary information reveals that the accident occurred due to the break failure of the Toyota Sienna vehicle carrying passengers and en route to Lagos rammed into traders selling by the roadside at Oye Agu (Market) Junction,” he said.

“To this end, the vehicle has been recovered at the station as the investigation is ongoing, please.”

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Nnaghe Obono, has commiserated with the family of the deceased, Mr Ikenga said.

Mr Obono ordered the arrest of the driver for interrogation.

The police commissioner also cautioned drivers and transporters to always carry out checks before plying any roads in the state.

