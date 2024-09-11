The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced a decline in disease outbreaks across the country, with a significant reduction in reported yellow fever, diphtheria, and cholera cases.

However, the Director General of NCDC, Jide Idris, warned of an imminent surge in cases of Lassa fever during a media briefing in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, on Wednesday.

Mr Idris said: “Although Nigeria has experienced a decline in cases of various diseases, the country is approaching the Lassa fever season, which typically occurs annually.

“Given the seasonal nature of Lassa fever, we anticipate a potential increase in cases over the next few months. As such, we are proactively intensifying our preparedness efforts to mitigate the impact of the expected surge.”

Breakdown of disease outbreaks

NCDC said that as of September 2024, Nigeria had reported 1,728 suspected yellow fever cases, of which 43 tested positive.

He stated that 36 states and the FCT have been affected, and 496 Local Government Areas (LGAs) have reported cases.

Yellow fever is a viral disease causing fever, headache, and nausea, potentially leading to hemorrhaging, organ failure, and death if untreated. Vaccination, NCDC said, is the best prevention.

Eight cases have been confirmed, with two deaths reported, resulting in a 0.1 per cent case fatality rates in the reporting week

On Lassa Fever

The DG said Nigeria has reported 7,973 suspected Lassa fever cases, with 982 confirmed cases and 168 deaths, resulting in a 17.1 per cent case fatality rate.

Lassa fever is a viral hemorrhagic fever transmitted through rodents, causing fever, bleeding, and death.

Other diseases

At the media briefing, members of the technical working group noted that in 2024, Nigeria reported a total of 12,085 suspected diphtheria cases across 21 states and 170 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Diphtheria is a bacterial infection caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriae, which affects the throat and nose. It’s highly contagious and can lead to severe complications if left untreated.

Out of the suspected cases, NCDC said 7,784 cases have been confirmed, the committee said.

“In Epidemic week 35 there have been 20 suspected cases reported across with 12 confirmed cases in three states and from nine Local Government Areas,” they said.

Also speaking on cholera, the committee said in week 36, Nigeria reported 141 suspected cholera cases and 1 death across five Local Government Areas.

According to them, the LGAs where cases were recorded are Katsina, Lagos, Kano, Jigawa, and Adamawa states.

“Cumulatively from week 1 to 36, 2024, 216 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 2.8 per cent from 7,663 suspected cases,” NCDC said.

