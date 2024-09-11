The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, has vowed to ensure that the notorious terrorist and bandit leader, Bello Turji, is captured soon.

Mr Musa gave the assurance while briefing journalists on the military’s operations across the country on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said: “Turji’s capture is imminent”.

On the alleged imposition of levy on communities by the terrorist kingpin, the CDS said the military was working with other security agencies and the state government to provide adequate protection for the citizens.

He called on the communities to support the military and security agencies to protect them, adding that the people’s cooperation remained key to defeating adversaries.

“On the issue of Turji, like I said, it is just a deranged individual that feels power, but I can bet you that it is just a matter of time.

“We are going to get him and I can assure you within the shortest possible time, we are going to address that issue.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“That is why we all must come together to work with members of the armed forces and security agencies to deny them the ability to move freely within our communities.

“Please do not give them any support. Do not give them information on the movement of troops because this is what is really happening.

“Most of the area where this thing is continuing is because we have informants within the communities.

“I have always reminded Nigerians that asymmetric warfare is something that should not be allowed to commence because once it is done, it is a very difficult operation.

“You are dealing with non-state actors that are not wearing uniform, you don’t know them, but they know you.

READ ALSO: Terrorists invade Niger community again

“And within the communities, if you don’t have the support of the community, it makes it extremely very difficult,” he said.

Mr Musa assured Nigerians that the armed forces would continue to lead other security agencies, leveraging their strengths to move further and rid the country of security threats.

“Our intention is to make sure that life returns to normalcy in Nigeria. It is a work for all of us together, including members of the press,” he added. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

