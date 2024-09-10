The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) is working tirelessly to mitigate the devastating impact of recent flooding on its facilities in Maiduguri, Borno, particularly the Medium Security Custodial Centre.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Umar, stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Umar, an assistant controller of corrections, attributed the flooding to the overflow and collapse of the Alau Dam in Konduga Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that water from the collapsed dam has submerged various wards in the town, displacing thousands of residents seeking safer alternatives.

Mr Umar assured the public that the NCoS was taking necessary measures to ensure public safety, contrary to initial reports.

“Our officers and men are working around the clock to ensure a smooth and secure transfer process

“As the agency responsible for inmate safekeeping, we are taking all necessary measures to ensure public safety, including evacuating inmates to safer facilities, ensuring smooth operations, and collaborating with sister security agencies to provide support and assistance to those affected.”

Mr Umar appreciated the support and guidance from the Presidency and the Vice President’s visit to Maiduguri to assess the situation.

He assured the public that the NCoS was committed to maintaining order and ensuring public safety during this challenging time.

NAN reports that the last time the dam experienced a similar issue was in 1994, resulting in unprecedented flooding in Maiduguri, with almost half of the town submerged.

(NAN)

