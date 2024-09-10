The State Security Service (SSS) has said that although two of its officials visited the office of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) in Abuja on Monday, it did not invade the office.

It explained that two of its unarmed officers only went to the office for a routine investigation.

The SSS disclosed this on its official website on Tuesday.

Some officers of SSS (also called Department of State Services) went to the office of the prominent civil society group on Monday morning, raising apprehension among Nigerians amidst what many consider a clampdown on the civic space. The incident occurred a few hours after the SSS arrested the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero.

The agency said the information circulated about the SERAP office visit was inaccurate and misleading, stating that its operatives went to the SERAP office to conduct a routine investigation.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has been inundated with multiple enquiries on its alleged unlawful invasion of SERAP offices in Abuja and Lagos.”

“This narrative is inaccurate and misleading in its intent. For the records, a team of two (2) unarmed Service operatives were lawfully detailed on routine investigation to SERAP office in Abuja, which has sadly been skewed and misinterpreted as unlawful, harassment and intimidation of SERAP officials. The Service further wishes to state that such official enquiries and liaison are traditional and does not in any way amount to illegality or raid,” the statement said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The SSS said it would investigate “malicious contents” shared about yesterday’s incident.

“While it assures of in-depth investigation of these malicious contents, it sues for citizens’ participation in national security management.”

“The DSS, therefore, urges the public to disregard these false narratives as it restates its commitment to utmost professionalism in the discharge of its core mandate.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that some officers of the SSS went to the office of the prominent civil society group on Monday morning demanding to see its director without any known reason.

SERAP also narrated in a statement that “A tall, large, dark-skinned woman entered our office, accompanied by a slim, dark-skinned man. Other officers were sighted in two unmarked vehicles stationed outside our office. The officers who interrogated our office requested to see our directors.”

According to the group, the reaction of the SSS followed its call on President Bola Tinubu to order the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to immediately reverse the increase in the pump price of petrol.

“The invasion of SERAP’s office followed our call on Mr Tinubu and his government to direct the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to immediately reverse the apparently illegal and unconstitutional increase in the pump price of petrol and to ensure the prompt and thorough investigation of alleged corruption and mismanagement in the NNPC,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

