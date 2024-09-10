The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has disagreed with a former governor of the state, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, who accused the federal government of partisanship in the distribution of palliatives and posting of the Director of State Security Service (SSS) in Kano.

In a statement shared on Monday on his verified X handle, Mr Kwankwaso said he was disappointed that the federal government, unlike in other states of the federation, handed over palliatives meant for Kano State to the opposition APC in the state.

“For the last week, I have been in Kano, and, sadly, I noted with great disappointment the Federal Government distribution of rice palliative to 35 states all through their Governors, except Kano State in the whole federation.

“Kano’s share was handed over to APC stalwarts to handle. This is a gross insult to our constitutional democracy and driving partisanship too far.

“I call on Mr President to immediately halt this naked derailment of democracy,” Mr Kwankwaso stated.

The former governor also accused the federal government of politicising security in the state by allegedly posting and reposting directors of the State Security Service (SSS).

“I have also noted with great concern that in just two weeks, three different State Directors of DSS were posted and reposted out of Kano, and we are still counting. Without a doubt, this is negatively affecting the security of Kano State,” Mr Kwankwaso said.

Reaction

But in a swift response through a statement, the APC chairperson in the state, Abdullahi Abbas, said the federal government was committed to reducing hardship in the country, but the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) administration in Kano was frustrating the efforts.

Mr Abbas said President Bola Tinubu approved several palliative measures for poor households and vulnerable individuals, but those assigned to distribute them in Kano were allegedly diverting the resources.

The APC chairperson accused senior NNPP government officials of involvement in the diversion.

The APC chairperson called on Mr Kwankwaso to instruct his ‘anointed’ governor, Abba Yusuf, to investigate those incidents and ensure that the perpetrators account for the missing palliatives and face prosecution.

He also accused Mr Kwankwaso of being economical with the truth when he said that the distribution exercise was solely left to the APC.

Mr Abbas said the federal government’s reconstituted committee included members of various political parties, including the NNPP, PDP, and IPAC.

He said the committee worked out detailed modalities for the distribution of palliatives.

Mr Abbas said the committee’s operation was to prevent diversion and ensure that the beneficiaries were truly the needy members of the public.

The APC chairperson also defended the posting and reposting of SSS directors, saying Mr Tinubu did this to ensure that only diligent heads of security agencies were posted to Kano.

The APC chairman observed that throughout the two-term administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano remained relatively peaceful, with no incident of violence.

”But the prevailing insecurity in the state is the handiwork of the NNPP government, which encouraged and supported violent youth,” the APC said.

