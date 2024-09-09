The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has called for the immediate and unconditional release of the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, who was arrested by the State Security Services (SSS) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday.

Mr Ajaero was seized and whisked away by the security operatives on his way to the United Kingdom on the invitation of the Trade Union Congress of Britain.

According to a statement by the NLC, the labour leader was billed to address the global gathering of workers on behalf of the Nigerian workers at the TUC in the UK.

The congress also said it is not aware of Mr Ajaero’s whereabouts and state of health, as efforts to get in touch with him have been unsuccessful.

In a statement on Monday, Nigeria’s TUC President, Festus Osifo, demanded the immediate and unconditional release of his NLC counterpart, saying the arrest sets a dangerous precedence that threatens not only the labour movement but also the voices of the working class.

“Congress, firmly condemns the arrest and calls for his immediate and unconditional release. This arrest sets a dangerous precedence that threatens not only the leadership of the Nigerian labour movement but also the voices of millions of working-class Nigerians who rely on unions to represent and protect their interests,” Mr Osifo said.

The TUC President further expressed grave concern over Mr Ajaero’s arrest, denouncing it as a blatant violation of fundamental democratic rights, including freedom of association and expression.

He urged the government to uphold the rule of law and engage in peaceful dialogue rather than resorting to intimidation.

Both NLC and Amnesty International had earlier demanded Mr Ajaero’s release.

Read the full statement

We demand Immediate and Unconditional Release of NLC President

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has received with grave concern the news of the arrest of the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) earlier today. This unjust action represents a clear violation of the rights to freedom of association and expression, fundamental pillars in any democratic society.

Congress, firmly condemns the arrest and calls for his immediate and unconditional release. This arrest sets a dangerous precedence that threatens not only the leadership of the Nigerian labour movement but also the voices of millions of working-class Nigerians who rely on unions to represent and protect their interests.

It is imperative that the government respects the rule of law, democratic norms, and the legitimate rights of workers and their representatives. The labour movement has always stood for peaceful negotiations.

We, therefore, urge the Nigerian government to prioritize dialogue and reconciliation over harassment. We stand in solidarity with the NLC and reaffirm our commitment to defending the rights and dignity of Nigerian workers.

Comrade (Engr) Festus Osifo President, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) 09/09/2024

