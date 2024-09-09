The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday presented a quarterly report on the protection of forcibly displaced persons in the North-east states of Nigeria.

Speaking at the presentation, NHRC Executive Secretary (ES), Anthony Ojukwu, SAN said the project focuses on monitoring and reporting the situation of the forcibly displaced persons in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

”This quarterly presentation is one of the key components of the project.

”The objective of the project is to monitor the human rights and protection situation in the project states.

”It is aimed at presenting a comprehensive insight into the issues concerning the Forcibly Displaced Persons (IDPs,/Returnees etc), to enable the government and other humanitarian actors intervene and respond to their needs, and thus reduce their vulnerability.

”The commission and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have been in this partnership for nine years.

”It has become increasingly apparent for the commission and its partner

create a forum to enlighten other stakeholders on its activities in the project states,” he said.

The presentation, according to Mr Ojukwu,will provide stakeholders with an overview and analysis of human rights issues relating to the forcibly displaced persons.

He added that, as observed and documented by the Human Right Monitors in the project states:

”This presentation will also provide stakeholders with the opportunity to gain insights into the evolving human right issues of the forcibly displaced people and explore collaborative avenues for addressing emerging challenges that affect the promotion and protection of their rights.”

He said the commission looks forward to more collaboration with other agencies in furtherance of the common goal of promoting and protecting human rights and giving humanitarian assistance to the displaced persons in the project states and Nigeria in general.

Ben Agu, the head of monitoring unit of the commission, presented the graphic representation of the report wherein he stated the activities of the project, achievements and challenges.

”There were regular visits to detention centres , corrections facilities, police and military cells to assess their compliance with International Human Rights best practices and Identify human rights concerns against the forcibly displaced persons and provide remedy/solution.

”Absence of Lawyers and court in some locations (e.g Pukka) which hinders administration of justice and access to justice was one of the challenges faced,” he said. (NAN)

