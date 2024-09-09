The Nigeria Labour Congress has announced the arrest of its President, Joe Ajaero, by security operatives.
The NLC, in a statement shared on its X handle, said Mr Ajaero was arrested by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS, also called DSS) “at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja this morning on his way to attend an Official engagement of TUC United Kingdom and he is now detained at the office of the NSA.”
None of the security agencies has spoken about the arrest. The SSS recently redeployed its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, without announcing a replacement.
Mr Ajaero and the NLC have been having running battles with the federal government over what the union described as a clampdown by security agencies.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that the labour leader has been summoned twice by the police in recent weeks over allegations surrounding a Briton, Drew Povey, who owns a bookshop at the NLC headquarters.
The Nigerian government claims that the Briton was spearheading a plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu. He has denied the allegation and urged the government not to criminalise peaceful protests in Nigeria.
Details later…
