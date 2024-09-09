Nigerian stocks slipped by 0.2 per cent last week as increased sell pressure weakened the market value of shares. The market has returned 29 per cent since the year started, with the oil & gas index leading other sector indices, having returned 81.2 per cent so far.

The banking index is the only laggard, yielding a negative 4.6 per cent, but that is in itself a mark of potential for viable investment, given that a good number of the stocks in the sector are undervalued and offer prospects of good value for money

Big lenders – Access Holdings, United Bank for Africa and Guaranty Trust Holding Company – have yet to issue their earnings reports, which could help sustain the uptrend in the market when they are released.

A number of equities continue to offer value for money, some now lowly priced to a level that offers a strong entry point for different investors seeking stocks with the promise of price appreciation.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled some stocks with fundamentals and other potential, adopting key analytical approaches to save you the hassle of randomly picking equities for investment.

The selection, a product of analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions in hopes that equities will increase in value with the passage of time.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may need to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Prestige Assurance

Prestige Assurance tops this week’s list for currently trading well below its intrinsic value. The company’s price-to-book (PB) ratio is 0.4x, while the price-to-earnings (PE)ratio is 1.9x.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI)

ETI appears in the pick for currently trading well below its actual value. Its PB ratio is 0.4x, while the PE ratio is 1.2x.

Linkage Assurance

Linkage Assurance makes this week’s list for currently trading below its real value. The underwriter’s PB ratio is 0.4x, while the PE ratio is 3.6x.

Jaiz Bank

Jaiz Bank features on this week’s pick for currently trading below its intrinsic value. The PB ratio of the non-interest bank is presently 0.7x, while its PE ratio is 4.1x.

Red Star Express

Red Star Express makes the cut for currently trading below its real value. The company’s PB ratio is currently 0.7x, while the PE ratio is 9.3x.

NPF Microfinance Bank (NPF)

NPF appears on the list for trading significantly below its real value at the moment. The company’s PB ratio is 0.9x, while its PE ratio is 5.6x.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

