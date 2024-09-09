Governor Mohammed Umaru-Bago of Niger State has expressed sadness over the petrol tanker explosion that killed 48 people in Essa village in Katcha Local Government Area.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Sunday morning incident occurred along the Bida-Agaie-Lapai highway.
Mr Bago, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, described the incident as “painful, unfortunate and devastating”.
“The loss is colossal; it is quite saddening,” he said.
|
While commiserating with those who suffered losses, he said the government, through the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), and other relevant agencies, had mobilised to the scene for rescue operations.
He urged road users to always be cautious and abide by road traffic regulations to safeguard lives and property.
Mr Bago prayed to God to comfort the families of victims and grant quick recovery to those injured.
The explosion, which occurred about two kilometres away from Dendo Community in Agaie, left many dead, cattle burnt while vehicles and properties were destroyed.
(NAN)
