The Chairman, Independent Corruption Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Aliyu, has stressed the need to build a unified front against corruption in the country.

He said this in a statement by the spokesperson for the commission (ICPC), Demola Bakare. The statement quoted Mr Aliyu as saying that the ICPC had put in place strong measures to tackle the menace.

He said that the commission had invited the Attorneys-General (AGs) and Commissioners for Justice in the 36 states and other stakeholders for a roundtable on Monday in Abuja.

He said the meeting would address the challenges of corruption in Nigeria.

According to him, the AGs Summit with the theme: ‘Building a Unified Front Against Corruption in Nigeria,’ is organised by the ICPC with support from the MacArthur Foundation.

Mr Aliyu explained that the strategic initiative was aimed at enhancing anti-corruption efforts across all levels of government.

“It will also strengthen collaboration between the ICPC and the AGs nationwide in advancing the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS).

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The event will feature the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Lateef Fagbemi, as the special guest of honour, while former AGF, Kanu Agabi, will deliver the keynote address.

“A dynamic panel discussion will also take place, led by former Lagos State AG, Moyosore Onigbanjo,” he said

According to him, other notable contributors include Ekpo Nta, former Chairman of ICPC, and Mohammed Tabiu, a professor, of Bayero University, Kano.

Also expected are Abdulkarim Kana, a professor, of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, and Hauwa Abubakar, the Attorney-General of Borno State.

“This engagement seeks to identify and address the systemic challenges within the justice system that contribute to corruption, hindering ICPC’s efforts.

“The summit will also develop effective strategies to enhance ICPC’s capacity to prevent corruption, foster stronger understanding between the ICPC and the AGs, and identify specific areas for collaboration between the ICPC and state governments,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

