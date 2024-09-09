Delta’s N626.8b revenue in first half of 2024

We began the week with the report of a robust revenue inflow for the oil-rich Delta State. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration received an aggregate revenue of N626.8 billion in the first six months of the year, representing 86.5 per cent of its targeted 2024 revenue. According to its Budget Performance Report, the administration requires N98 billion, just 13.5 per cent, to meet its 2024 budget of N724.9 billion.

We also published a report about the Delta State Government warning community leaders to cease collecting illegal development fees from private or public land developers in the state or risk jail.

Fubara presents 100 patrol vehicles to police

In Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara presented 100 patrol vehicles to the Nigeria Police Force within the week.

Mr Fubara, who warned police officers in the state against partisanship, said the vehicles were donated to help quicken police response to crime.

The governor made the vehicle presentation hours after sea pirates abducted 10 passengers along Bonny Waterway in the state.

Also, in Rivers State, we ran a story about two brothers who allegedly gang-raped a 14-year-old girl in the state. The police said they had detained one of the two brothers and that they had launched a manhunt for the other, identified as Okwukwe.

Still in Rivers, the Nigeria Customs Service recorded another breakthrough against illegal importation within the week, with the seizure of illicit goods, including drugs and military camouflage, worth over N31 billion at the Onne Seaport. The latest incident is the second in less than two months such illicit goods have been seized at the port.

Also, within the week, we reported the police’s arrest of some of their operatives who extorted N3 million from a man in Bayelsa State at gunpoint.

The Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the N3 million had been recovered from the rogue operatives but had yet to be returned to the victim, Kelechi Isaac.

‘Billions meant for refinery repairs stolen’

We ran a story on the allegation that billions of dollars meant for the repairs of Nigeria’s four refineries had been stolen over the past three decades by those who managed the funds.

A US-based Nigerian professor and entrepreneur, Izielen Agbon, made the allegation while speaking about the controversy between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and Dangote Refinery.

Mr Agbon said the turnaround maintenance failures in the government-owned refineries were due to the consistent theft of money meant for it.

Also, Aliko Dangote unveiled petrol refined from his Lagos-based $20 billion refinery on Tuesday but said that the federal government would decide the price.

The federal government within the week released figures on the quantity of petrol expected monthly from Dangote Refinery beginning this September.

PDP governors dare Wike over Rivers crisis

PREMIUM TIMES reported last week that PDP governors reiterated their support for Governor Fubara over the political crisis in Rivers State.

The FCT minister and former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who is at loggerheads with Mr Fubara, still has absolute control of the PDP in the state.

Mr Wike threatened to “put fire” in states governed by the PDP governors after the governors called on the party’s national leadership to accord Mr Fubara his rightful position as the party’s leader in the oil-rich state.

Angered by the governor’s comments, Mr Wike told his supporters that nobody could take over the PDP structure from them and warned the PDP governors to steer clear of the party in Rivers.

The governors, in their response, described Mr Wike’s comment as “irresponsible” and “unfortunate” and vowed that Mr Fubara, who succeeded Mr Wike as governor, would enjoy the same rights and privileges as a PDP governor and be treated under the doctrine “touch one, touch all.”

Mr Wike has said “there will be a tsunami” if he moves from PDP to another political party.

Appeal Court’s dismissal of suit seeking Ighodalo’s disqualification

We reported that the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday dismissed a suit seeking to disqualify Asue Ighodalo as the candidate of the party ahead of the 21 September governorship election in Edo State.

The suit, filed by another aspirant in the governorship primary of the party, was dismissed by a three-member bench headed by Hamma Barka.

Also, in Edo State, the police have commenced a mop-up of illegal arms and ammunition ahead of the governorship election.

The police spokesperson in the state, Moses Yamu, who disclosed this on Saturday, quoted the commissioner of police in the state as revealing this in a meeting with the chairpersons of political parties and their governorship candidates.

Meanwhile, the APC, which is the major opposition party in the state, has criticised the Edo State Government’s decision to suspend school resumption indefinitely over the petrol price hike. The party described the decision as an “expensive political gimmickry.”

