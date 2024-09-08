Producer: Eniola Adeoluwa

Streaming platform: YouTube

Director: Orire Nweni

Cast: Angel Unigwe, Eni Adeoluwa, Jemima Osunde, Tobe Ugeh, John Merry, Eronini Osinachim, Nimiee Ogunjebgbe, Jerry Chuks, Tomi Ojo, Priscilla Ojo

In March, Eniola Adeoluwa, known as Lipgloss Boy, announced his debut movie, All of Us. The 25-year-old admitted he felt “scared, unsure, and afraid” but decided to pursue filmmaking.

Released on 30 August, All of Us is a Nigerian high school drama series that explores the lives of ten high school students whose experiences dramatically change due to a single lie.

The four-episode series tackles themes like friendship, sexual assault, and adolescence challenges.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Despite being a debut production, the show features a mix of experienced actors, including Chioma Akpota, Shaffy Bello, Iyabo Ojo, Kate Henshaw, and emerging talents like Priscilla Ojo and Jemima Osunde. Directed by Orire Nwani and written by Emmanuel Mannie Oiseomaye, All of Us aims to connect with young Nigerian viewers by addressing significant social issues while keeping the narrative engaging.

Plot

The story is about ten students whose lives are turned upside down by a single lie. This adds suspense and depth to the narrative, making it more than a typical teenage drama as a group of secondary school students organise a party, which leads to the death of a teacher, throwing their social lives into turmoil as they attempt to keep the incident a secret. This complexity mirrors the high-stakes dynamics often seen in young adult series like ‘Blood and Water’ and ‘Elite,’ adding a layer of intrigue to its local relevance here in Nigeria.

All of Us starts with the introduction of Isaac, an obnoxious know-it-all and the school’s snitch, vying for the position of head boy at City View College. The narrative is set at the beginning of a new school year, where Ahmad, a wealthy classmate, plans a resumption party at his parents’ mansion. Layla, another central character, is in a romantic relationship with her teacher, Marcus, and although he initially refuses to attend the party, he ultimately shows up. Shortly after his arrival, Marcus is found dead, marking the start of the series’ central mystery.

In the aftermath of the discovery of Marcus’ body, Layla and the rest of the students conspire to hide his phone, which contains incriminating evidence about their relationship. Layla stashes the phone in the library, only for Ahmad to find it later. As the police investigate the incident, they unravel Marcus’ connection to the students, particularly his relationship with Layla.

Isaac, the self-proclaimed snitch, then unravels the events of the night of Marcus’ death. The students finally confess to him about the cover-up. Meanwhile, Elijah, a classmate juggling his football dreams and the investigation, faces pressure as the police edge closer to the truth. Isaac then accuses Chinasa, a new student, of being involved in Marcus’ death based on her suspicious behaviour.

Character Analysis

The cast includes a blend of talented actors from Nollywood and popular online influencers.

Isaac (Enu Adeoluwa) – The School’s Snitch

Isaac is portrayed as an intelligent but obnoxious student with an overblown sense of self-importance. His role as the “snitch” places him at the centre of school gossip and petty disputes. However, his supposed intelligence and reputation for snitching seem overblown since the plot frequently shows him being out of the loop and uninformed about significant events. His arrogance and obliviousness are a source of comic relief in the series, while his eventual realisation of the truth hints at the moral consequences of withholding information.

Elijah (Eronini Osinachi) – The Preacher’s Son

Elijah is a central figure, balancing the dual identity of being the son of a strict preacher and the school football team captain. His moral conflict drives much of the story. Elijah’s involvement with the party, relationships, and the resulting cover-up challenge his ethical boundaries. The scout’s invitation to football adds another layer of pressure as he navigates his father’s disapproval and the ongoing investigation.

Layla (Tomi Ojo) – The Teacher’s Girlfriend

Layla is a complex character in the show. She is portrayed as being in a forbidden relationship with her teacher, Marcus. Her story intertwines with the investigation when she takes Marcus’ phone to hide evidence of their affair, inadvertently becoming a key player in the cover-up. Layla’s complicated emotional state, stemming from her relationships and guilt, adds tension to the plot as her actions drive the stakes higher for herself and her classmates.

Chinasa (Angel Unigwe) – The Mysterious New Girl

Chinasa’s character is built on suspense. She is portrayed as a shifty and secretive student who raises suspicion among her classmates. Her quiet demeanour and vague details about her background make her a prime suspect when the investigation unfolds. Chinasa’s presence in the room where Marcus’ body is found further complicates her role, positioning her as a central figure in the murder mystery.

Ahmad (Tobe Ugeh) – The Wealthy Party Host

Ahmad’s wealthy background is emphasised, and he is shown hosting the party that leads to Marcus’ death. His character represents privilege and entitlement, and his actions are sometimes illogical, such as taking Layla’s phone under the guise of “helping.” Ahmad’s involvement in the plot highlights the confusion and poor decision-making that complicates the cover-up efforts.

Victory (Ifeoluwanimi Ogunjebe) – Isaac’s Friend and Co-conspirator

Victory is part of the conspiracy and a close friend of Isaac. She helps to cover up the incident at the party and is indirectly responsible for some of the critical events that drive the investigation. Her involvement deepens the tension as her actions (such as hiding incriminating photos of Marcus) complicate the efforts to evade the police.

Marcus (Saga Deolu) – The NYSC Teacher

Marcus is pivotal to the mystery, as his death catalyses the plot. His inappropriate romantic relationship with Layla is a crucial subplot that becomes central to the investigation. Marcus is portrayed as a flawed character whose decisions impact his own life and drag his students into a dangerous web of lies and deceit.

Movie Analysis

The concept of All of Us stands out as a fresh and engaging take on the high school drama genre in Nigerian cinema. At its core, the show delves into the intricacies of adolescent relationships, marked by moments of friendship, betrayal, suspense and the emotional turmoil that comes with growing up.

The series’ willingness to address these topics through the lens of high schoolers offers a nuanced reflection of the pressures and dangers young people face today in Nigerian society. Adeoluwa’s approach is to entertain and foster dialogue around such critical issues, which is commendable. This type of storytelling brings educational value to the entertainment, encouraging young viewers to reflect on these sensitive topics in their own lives.

The show’s cast is another key strength. Featuring prominent Nollywood stars like Kate Henshaw and Iyabo Ojo alongside younger actors such as Jemima Osunde and Priscilla Ojo, the series blends experience with youthful energy. This mix enhances the quality of acting and creates a bridge between older and younger audiences, making it a more inclusive viewing experience. By casting well-known actors, the show adds credibility and draws in fans of these Nollywood veterans while giving a platform to newer talents.

However, the series risks falling into the trap of overused high school drama themes, such as love triangles, peer pressure, and misunderstandings, which can feel formulaic. Although the concept of a single lie unravelling the characters’ lives is gripping, the show must work to differentiate itself from other series in this genre by offering unexpected twists and more profound character development.

Critical Flaws

All of Us presents several critical flaws, which are understandable for a debut production. One major issue is its predictable plot. While the central storyline, revolving around a group of students affected by a lie, is engaging, it follows well-trodden teen drama paths. The lack of innovative twists leaves the narrative feeling somewhat formulaic.

Another significant flaw is the lack of depth in character development. Many characters fall into stereotypical roles typical in high school dramas, making it difficult for the audience to form meaningful connections. In terms of production quality, while the video is commendable for a first-time producer, the cinematography and directing leave room for improvement. The editing feels rushed, with significant inconsistencies in colour grading, most notably where certain scenes appear to have been skipped over entirely. Also, the overwhelming red tones at intervals in the colour grading give the show a dated YouTube feel that detracts from the viewing experience.

The predictable plot points give away too much early on, making it easy to predict who is responsible for Marcus’ death. However, despite these issues, the show maintains enough intrigue to make viewers curious about how the mystery will unfold. The series is plagued by inconsistency, starting with its inability to maintain a consistent name for the school, shifting between “City View College,” “City View High,” and “high school.” Layla’s storyline involving her relationship with Marcus introduces several plot holes, such as the unexplained reason for Marcus’ attendance at the party and the unrealistic manner in which the students dispose of his body without anyone noticing.

In short, All Of Us struggles with editing issues, unconvincing acting – as it is clumsy – and lacks subtlety in the writing. Still, the premise holds enough potential to keep audiences interested in how the show resolves its mounting plot complications. While the series is a YouTube production with a limited budget, it could have benefited from tighter storytelling and more attention to technical details.

Despite these flaws, it is essential to acknowledge that these shortcomings are permissible because it is a debut production. The producer shows ambition and a clear vision, which overshadows the technical and narrative issues. With time and experience, the production team has the potential to refine their craft, creating more cohesive and engaging stories in the future. All of Us offers a promising start for Adeoluwa as a producer, tackling entertaining and socially relevant themes.

We rate ‘All of Us’ 6.5/10.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

