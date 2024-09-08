A 55-year-old man, Sulain Potiskum, has drowned in a river in Hadejia Local Government Area of Jigawa State
Badaruddeen Tijjani, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa Statr Command, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Dutse, the state capital.
Mr Tijjani said the incident occurred on Saturday at about 9:45 a.m., when the deceased attempted to take his bath along the river bank.
“One Sulaiman Potiskum aged 55, lost his life in a river located at Gada, Bakin Kogi area of Hadejia.
“The tragic incident occurred when the deceased attempted to take his bath along the river bank, but was overwhelmed by the wave,” he said.
Mr Tijjani said the Corps’ search team and local divers rescued the man, adding that he was later confirmed dead by a medical personnel at the Hadejia General Hospital.
He said the remains of the deceased had since been handed over to his family for burial.
The spokesperson advised resident of the state to desist from swimming or fishing in rivers with rising volume of water ocassioned by heavy rainfall.
