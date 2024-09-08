Many Electricity Consumers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have decried the migration of their electricity tariff billing to Band A without the 20 hours power supply they are entitled to under the band.

The consumers, who reside in Kubwa, Lugbe and environs,spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

According to them, they are shocked to see themselves in Band A without any notice from the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) .

NAN reports that Band A customers are guaranteed at least 20 hours of electricity supply daily and are expected to pay N209.5 Kilowatts (KWh) per hour.

The consumers also complained that they do not have power supply for up to 10 hours in a day.

Erica Ekama, a civil servant, who resides in Kubwa said that she was shocked when she recharged her meter and was given 22.2 units for N5,000.

Mrs Ekama said that the area she lived in Kubwa do not get power supply for 10 hours a day.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

She said it was even more annoying that in the same Kubwa, some consumers were still buying at the old tariff rate.

She said, “Why should I be paying for Band A services when I hardly get power supply for 10 hours a day.

“Why are some consumers in the same Kubwa still buying at the old rate, I don’t understand AEDC anymore.

”The company should look into this issue seriously because it is not right to be collecting money for services not rendered,” she said.

Mathew Ojei, who also resides in Kubwa, said that he also experienced the same thing as he recharged N2,000 but was given just 8.2 units.

Mr Ojei said that he was not on Band A and if AEDC was putting consumers in that area on Band A, they should give them the services required.

”I am not on Band A, why am I paying so much for electricity when I don’t enjoy up to 20 hours a day power supply, ” he said.

Osas Iwinosa told NAN that she recharged N5,000 and was given 22.2 units.

Mrs Iwinosa said when she saw the units and inquired from her neighbours in the same compound if they were now on Band A, and that the neighbours said they were still buying the old rate.

”My problem is that how can there be five flats in a compound and only one flat is buying tariff of Band A and others are still on the old tariff.

”I cannot understand the way the movement of consumers to Band A is taking place, so AEDC should please look into the issue and make amend,” she said.

Also, a consumer residing at Lugbe, Omolara Taiwo, also complained of the same movement to Band A.

According to Mrs Taiwo, she did not understand why some people are on Band C and others in the same compound are forced into Band A.

She said that AEDC should look into the issue, adding that it was not fair on those paying higher tariffs than others and having the same number of hours of power supply.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

