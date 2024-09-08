The national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, says he will win the 2027 presidential election.

Mr Kwankwaso, the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, who came fourth in the election, made the outburst on Saturday when he inaugurated the NNPP Secretariat, along IBB Way, Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he was in Katsina for a condolence visit to the Yar’adua family over the death of their matriarch, Hajiya Dada.

According to him, the party is ready to take over the presidency, states and other positions across the country come 2027.

He explained that the party was heading towards success in the 2027 general election.

The Kwankwasiya leader said, “I wish to remind you that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is already dead, because we were in the party, since they have gone out of the line, we decided to check out.”

He called on Nigerians, especially women and youth not to allow themselves to be ‘deceived with spaghetti or money during the next elections.’

Mr Kwankwaso also called on the party’s leaders to redouble their commitment to the party’s success in the state and the country as a whole.

He commended them and other state stakeholders for renovating the state secretariat, saying that it is part of preparations for success.

The NNPP leader also pledged to support a little boy, Abubakar Ibrahim of the Yammawa area of the state, who suffers from severe acute malnutrition

Also speaking, the NNPP state chairman, Armaya’u Abdulkadir, said the party was doing everything possible to enlighten the electorate on the party’s new logo.

According to him, the new logo symbolises education for all, which is the most concerned area of the Kwankwasiyya leader.

He said, “There is the need for the party to embark on grassroots sensitisation to inform the members on the importance of the new logo.”

(NAN)

