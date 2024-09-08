Like the Edo State Government, the Kano State Government has postponed, indefinitely, the resumption date of both Primary and Post Primary Schools for the commencement of the 2024/2025 academic session.

However, unlike Edo, which mentioned the recent petrol price increase as the reason for its decision, the Kano government said its decision was for “urgent reasons.” It did not disclose the urgent reasons.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that like most parts of the country, primary and secondary schools in both states have been on holiday for over a month and were scheduled to resume on Monday, 9 September.

Both states did not announce a new resumption date but said it would be announced later.

Kano’s postponement was announced in a statement issued on Saturday in Kano by Balarabe Kiru, the director of Public Enlightenment, Ministry of Education.

According to him, the Commissioner for Education, Umar Doguwa, said the decision was compelled by some undisclosed ‘urgent reasons’

Kiru quoted Doguwa as saying that a new date would soon be announced by the ministry.

“I wish to inform pupils, students and parents that the announcement earlier made for school resumption on 8th and 9th Sept 2024 is now being postponed.

“This is due to some urgent reasons that will help in improving the provision of a conducive learning atmosphere for our children.

“Another date for the resumption will be announced in due course,” the director said.

Mr Kiru appealed to the people concerned, especially the students, parents and guardians, to bear with any inconveniences that may be caused by the postponement.

Edo’s postponement

In its statement on Saturday, the Edo State Government said the increase in the price of petrol and the “challenges faced by parents and guardians” has caused tension in the state. The government directed all schools in the state to remain closed.

“The government urges parents, guardians and caregivers to monitor the activities of their children and wards closely, given the current situation and the rising tension caused by the fuel hike,” the permanent secretary in the education ministry, Ojo Akin-Longe, wrote.

