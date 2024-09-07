President Bola Tinubu has accepted the exit of spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale from his government.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Ngelale, in a statement earlier on Saturday, said he had submitted a memo to the president requesting “an indefinite leave of absence to frontally deal with medical matters presently affecting my immediate, nuclear family.”

Apart from serving as Mr Tinubu’s spokesperson, Mr Ngelale also served as a presidential envoy on climate matters.

In a statement on its official X handle, the presidency said President Tinubu “accepts his reasons for the leave, fully understands them and sympathizes with the circumstances that have led to this seemingly difficult decision.”

The President has received the memo from Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President as well as Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, informing of his decision to proceed on an indefinite leave of absence for personal and health reasons.

The President accepts his reasons for the leave, fully understands them and sympathizes with the circumstances that have led to this seemingly difficult decision.

While extending his heartfelt prayers and best wishes to Chief Ngelale and his family during this challenging moment, the President hopes for a speedy recovery and full restoration to health.

The President notes his tireless efforts and dedication in serving the nation, and thanks him for the remarkable contributions he made in his various capacities, especially in advancing national discourse and leading efforts on climate action and other key initiatives.

The President wishes him well in all his future endeavors.

During this period, we kindly ask that the wish for privacy of Chief Ngelale and his family be respected.

Signed,

The Presidency

