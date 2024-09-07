Bonu Solomon, the lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency 1, Lagos State House of Assembly, has appealed to residents of Badagry communities to pay their electricity bill regularly.

Mr Solomon made the appeal shortly after restoration of electricity supply to some communities in Badagry after almost two years of disconnection from the national grid.

He urged the residents of the affected communities to always pay their bills to avoid being disconnected again.

“We give thanks to God as EKEDC has successfully energised and illuminated our communities.

“I encourage all residents to acquire prepaid meters to prevent future complications.

“Prompt payment of electricity bills will guarantee a steady and reliable power supply directly to your homes,” he said.

Mr Solomon commended the residents for allowing peace to reign in the communities during the outage.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the community for choosing peace and allowing us to resolve this issue harmoniously.

“I am grateful for the trust and support you have shown me.

“Please ensure timely payment of your bills to enjoy uninterrupted electricity services,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on 9 May, some Badagry communities had lamented the prolonged power outage of over 18 months in the area by the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC).

The communities affected by the outage include Jegba Quarters, Posikoh, Huntoh, Farakoh, Igbaho and Awahjigoh.

Arowolo Lukuman, the Chairman of the Electricity Committee of the area, said the outage, which occurred on 22 October 2022, was due to a fault on a transformer.

He said the outage had paralysed the economic and social activities of their communities. (NAN)

