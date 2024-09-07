The Bauchi government on Saturday unveiled the one million tree planting campaign, to control desert encroachment and promote environmental sustainability in the state.
Governor Bala Mohammed said this in Bauchi at the inauguration of the 2024 Tree Planting campaign tagged: ‘One person – One tree’.
Represented by his deputy, Auwal Jatau, the governor said that tree planting by the citizens would mitigate effect of the climate change on the environment and wellbeing of the people.
“This is a clarion call to citizens, communities, schools and organisations to take ownership of the environmental initiative,” he said, adding that tree planting was significant to mitigate climate change, provide shade and support biodiversity.
Mr Mohammed said his administration had distributed tree seedlings to communities, schools, and groups to mobilise participation in the exercise.
“My administration has demonstrated a commitment to environmental sustainability, and the One Person, One Tree campaign is a significant step towards achieving the state’s environmental goals,” he said.
He, therefore, enjoined the people to ensure proper nursing of the trees to ensure successful implementation of the programme.
Danlami Kawule, the Commissioner for Housing and Environment, urged the people and stakeholders in the environment sector to embrace tree planting to contribute towards a healthy environment.
According to him, the campaign aims to promote sustainable growth, development, and environmental protection.
