The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will be on full throttle this weekend after the season-opener between Enugu Rangers and El-Kanemi Warriors.

Last weekend’s contest at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, fondly referred to as “The Cathedral”, ended in a goalless draw.

However, as the league goes full swing this weekend, it is expected to showcase a lot of energy with plenty of goals to savour.

One of the key matches this weekend is the Oriental derby between Heartland and Enyimba in Owerri.

The South-South derby, which pitches Rivers United against Bendel Insurance in Benin, is another interesting fixture to look forward to.

Eight fixtures will be played on Sunday, while on Monday, Lobi Stars will face Akwa United at the Lafia Township stadium in the concluding matchday one fixture.

As announced, StarTimes’ Beta Sports channel will air the game between Sunshine Stars and Bayelsa United live on Sunday.

With refreshed squads, both teams are evenly matched, making this a potential nail-biter.

Four key matches

Oriental Derby: Amuneke’s first task in Heartland resurgence

Emmanuel Amuneke will begin his first competitive task for Heartland this Sunday when they play against Enyimba.

The game is an Oriental derby, and Owerri, the home ground of Heartland, is expected to witness a buzz from both the hosts and visitors.

Heartland experienced mixed fortunes last season in the league. They lost to Enyimba on two occasions (home and away) for the first time last season in over 10 years.

The Owerri-based side also lost a couple of other derby games last season, including against Enugu Rangers and Abia Warriors.

Emmanuel has been tasked with restoring the Naze Millionaires to their formidable status, and this mission begins right from matchday one.

For the People’s Elephants, their new coach, Yemi Olarewanju, who assisted Finidi George before being elevated to the top position, will also want to prove doubters wrong he is a perfect fit for the job.

Finidi George vs. Monday Odigie

The two clubs, Bendel Insurance and Rivers United have both lost key players in the transfer window, putting them at par when they meet this weekend.

The former Super Eagles coach is building his new club, Rivers United, while Monday is trying to recreate the magic Bendel Insurance made two seasons ago, finishing unbeaten and winning the

Both sides finished eighth and ninth position, respectively, with equal points, except for goals scored and conceded.

Rivers United last picked a point in Benin in 2019; with their last visit in 2024 ending in a 2-1 defeat for the Pride of Rivers

Oluyole Warriors visit newcomers in Lafia

Shooting Stars’ first game of the season will be in Lafia against Nasarawa United on Sunday. Gbenga Ogunbote finished well last season, but his club, unfortunately, missed the continental slot by one point.

However, the club will be seeking to begin the new season on a high note.

Shooting Stars have not won away against Nasarawa United since 2015, losing four consecutive matches in Lafia.

This trend gives Nasarawa United an edge in their upcoming match on Sunday.

However, Shooting Stars have a strong record of starting seasons well, remaining unbeaten in their opening matches for the past three seasons, which could inspire an upset win in Lafia.

Ikorodu City dare Pillars in Kastina

Ikorodu City, the newcomers to the NPFL, will face their baptism by fire in Kastina against Kano Pillars.

Although they’re new to the league and expected to face challenges, the Lagos-based team has already shown promising signs.

Their impressive run to the final of the Valuejet Cup in Ikenne during pre-season is a testament to their potential and readiness to compete with the established teams.

