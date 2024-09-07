Researchers have developed a test that detects prostate cancer in less than 15 minutes using dried blood samples.

The test works by analysing crystal-like structures in dehydrated blood for signs of the disease and early trials found the test is 90 per cent accurate.

The study, titled, “Insights into Polycrystalline Microstructure of Blood Films with 3D Mueller Matrix Imaging Approach,” was carried out by researchers at Aston University in Birmingham and published in the online journal, Scientific Reports.

The findings of the researchers could potentially transform the diagnosis of prostate cancer, the most common form of cancer in men across different countries including Nigeria where prevalence is high.

Prostate cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the prostate, a small gland in men that produces seminal fluid.

It is the most common and most deadly type of cancer for Nigerian men with 32·8 cases and 16·3 deaths per 100,000 men.

This is more than double the mortality in North America, with an estimated 80 per cent of Nigerians incurable on diagnosis.

Western Africa has the fifth highest risk for prostate cancer mortality globally and Nigeria has the largest population in the region.

This new study did not specifically mention the impact of the test on Nigeria or West Africa.

It however noted that the high prevalence of prostate cancer is partly due to late diagnosis and it is difficult to accurately diagnose the cancer with a simple test.

Many men do not experience symptoms in the early stages of the disease, leading to delayed detection.

The researchers have described the new test as a breakthrough for early detection and diagnosis of the disease.

New test

The lead author of the research from Aston University’s Institute of Photonic Technologies in Birmingham in the UK, Igor Meglinski, described the test as a “breakthrough” blood test.

For the study, the researchers analysed 108 dry blood smear samples from healthy volunteers as well as those who had prostate cancer.

He said the researchers examined the protein structures in the blood samples using a technique known as new polarisation-based image reconstruction.

It looks at how proteins change their 3D shape and join together during the early stages of the disease, conducting a detailed layer-by-layer analysis of dry blood smears.

According to Mr Meglinski, this step is crucial for identifying significant differences between healthy and cancerous samples.

The entire process, including drying time, takes up to 15 minutes.

Advancement in cancer diagnosis

Mr Meglinski said the test marks a significant advancement in cancer diagnosis and monitoring across the globe.

He said it marks an important step forward in personalised medicine and oncology.

“This breakthrough opens new avenues for cancer diagnosis and monitoring, representing a substantial leap forward in personalised medicine and oncology.

“Prostate cancer accounts for nearly 10 per cent of cancer deaths in men and is one of the leading causes of death in older men. However, the life expectancy of 90 per cent of patients diagnosed with prostate cancer at stage 1 or 2 is 15 years or more.

“By enabling earlier and more accurate detection, our blood test has the potential to significantly improve outcomes and survival rates for many patients,” he said.

He, however, noted that results are preliminary and larger clinical trials still need to confirm the test’s potential.

Better option?

The researchers said the technique uses blood samples instead of invasive biopsies, reducing both risk and discomfort for patients.

Currently, the method involves a protein-specific antigen (PSA) blood test. Men with elevated PSA levels are referred for additional tests, such as a biopsy, to confirm a cancer diagnosis.

But the Director of Research at Prostate Cancer UK, Matthew Hobbs, said the main challenge is demonstrating that these tests are an improvement over the current option.

Mr Hobbs said, “The big issue is proving that these tests are better than what we have already.

“So far, this has been tested on a relatively small number of samples, so we’ll need to see more research before we can know how effective it will be.”

Prostate Cancer UK is an organisation that funds research on prostate cancer.

Mr Hobbs, although not involved in the study, said: “Over 10,000 men each year are diagnosed when their cancer has already spread and become incurable.

“This is why it’s so important that we find new and better tests for prostate cancer”.

