The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over $180,300 and 53 vehicles recovered from fraudsters who swindled Canadian victims to the Canadian authorities.

A representative of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Nasser Salihou, received the assets at a handover ceremony held at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

EFCC chairman Ola Olukoyede handed over the assets on behalf of the commission.

Mr Olukoyede said, of the total funds, $164,000 was recovered for a Canadian national, Elena Bogoma, and $16,300 for another victim, Sandra Butler.

He said 53 vehicles were also swindled out of Canadian victims.

“These assets are being returned on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria to victims in Canada,” he stated.

“This operation, conducted by the Lagos Division of the EFCC, demonstrates our commitment to fighting financial crimes. Our collaboration with international partners, particularly the RCMP, has resulted in significant recoveries. The total of 53 vehicles and substantial financial assets show the effectiveness of these joint operations,” Mr Olukoyede added.

Strengthening international cooperation

The EFCC chair noted that given the nature of financial crimes globally, there was a need for continued cooperation between international law enforcement.

“Cybercrime has become a borderless threat, necessitating robust cooperation across jurisdictions. The criminals behind these frauds operate without respect for national borders, and that’s why it’s crucial for us to work closely with agencies like the RCMP.

“This event is a testament to the strengthening of our collaborative efforts. The RCMP has been a key partner in ensuring justice is served. We are committed to investigating, recovering assets, prosecuting offenders, and ensuring that victims, like those in this case, are fully restituted,” Mr. Olukoyede added.

The EFCC chairman also noted the dedication of the Nigerian government to combatting financial crimes.

He said his agency’s efforts reflect President Bola Tinubu’s resolve to stamp out corruption and fraud in Nigeria.

“What we are doing today is not just symbolic but a demonstration of our government’s resolve to tackle financial crimes both domestically and internationally,” he stated.

Gratitude to Nigeria

Mr Salihou, the Regional Officer for the RCMP, expressed gratitude to the Nigerian authorities for their efforts in recovering the stolen assets.

“This operation showcases the professionalism and commitment of the EFCC in fighting cybercrime. The victims, though not present, would be immensely grateful for the efforts made to recover their assets,” he remarked.

Mr Sadiou also noted the significance of the partnership between the RCMP and the EFCC in combating transnational financial crimes.

“Nigeria has emerged as one of our key partners in West Africa. Your agency has demonstrated an exceptional level of cooperation and effectiveness in fighting crime. We hope to elevate this partnership even further in the coming years,” he said.

Canada’s commitment to fighting cross-border crimes

Robert Aboumitri, First Secretary in the Office of the Deputy High Commissioner of Canada in Lagos, commended the ongoing collaboration between Nigeria and Canada in the fight against cybercrime.

He revealed that the RCMP established an office in Nigeria in September 2021 to enhance cross-border investigations.

“Criminals are not constrained by jurisdictions, and neither should law enforcement be. Our partnership with the EFCC has been one of our most fruitful collaborations in Africa. We’ve seen real, tangible results from this cooperation, and today’s handover is a clear example of that success,” Mr Aboumitri said.

He lauded the EFCC for its prompt responses and consistent professionalism. “The team here in Lagos has been exceptional, and we are proud to work alongside them,” he added.

‘Recovery operations’

Speaking to journalists after the handover, Michael Wetkas, the Zonal Director of the EFCC in Lagos, provided insights into the joint operations to recover the 53 stolen vehicles.

“These vehicles were not all in one location. We had to trace them across various locations, including car dealerships and customs ports,” he explained.

He noted that nine of the vehicles were intercepted at the customs port awaiting clearance, while the remaining 44 were retrieved from different locations in Nigeria.

“This operation took considerable time and resources, but in the end, we were able to recover all the vehicles,” Mr Wetkas said.

The vehicles, now in the custody of the RCMP, are expected to be returned to their rightful owners.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 16 July that the Federal High Court in Ikoyi ordered the final forfeiture of 20 luxury cars stolen from Canada and shipped to Nigeria.

In his ruling, the judge, Deinde Dipeolu, authorised the Nigerian government to seize the vehicles as no one came forward to claim ownership.

The cars, which include high-end models like Mercedes Benz, Lexus, and Toyota, were recovered following an investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The vehicles had been smuggled into the country and listed for sale at various car dealerships across Lagos.

The final order was based on a motion filed by the EFCC, which acted on intelligence provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). The RCMP had shared information with Nigerian authorities in April 2022, detailing the theft of over 350 vehicles from Canada. The stolen cars were shipped to Nigeria, many sold online or displayed in car lots.

Among the cars forfeited were a black Mercedes G550 2019, several Lexus RX350 models, and Toyota 4Runners, all of which had been flagged as stolen. The EFCC, using Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) and open-source intelligence, traced the cars to locations in Lagos and Nigeria’s ports, leading to multiple sting operations.

In an affidavit presented to the court, the EFCC explained that the vehicles were part of a broader smuggling ring that saw cars stolen from Canada between March and June 2022.

According to the commission’s statement, the cars were typically insured, with Canadian insurers compensating the owners and transferring their rights to the RCMP. In collaboration with the EFCC, Canadian authorities worked diligently to locate the vehicles and facilitate their return.

The court had previously issued an interim forfeiture order in May, allowing for public notification of the seizure. With no opposition from claimants, the final forfeiture was granted.

The EFCC’s legal representative, R.A. Abdulrasheed, requested that the court empower the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria to either sell the forfeited vehicles or return them to the original owners. The proceeds, he added, would include a two percent statutory remittance to the EFCC’s recovery account.

Mr Dipeolu, after reviewing the motion and supporting evidence, ordered the final forfeiture of the assets to the Nigerian government.

