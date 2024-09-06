Residents of Kano State have expressed dismay over the recent fuel price hike, while their compatriots in Gombe State have demanded the hike be reversed.

Speaking in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, Kano residents lamented that the hike had plunged Nigerians into further hardships.

The NNPCL Retail Management increased the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, from N617 to N897.

Dismay in Kano

However, Yau Mohammad of Tudun Wada said that fuel stations in his area had run out of stock, forcing the motorists to patronise roadside vendors who charge between N1,400 and N1,700 per litre.

“We are facing immense difficulties due to the sudden fuel price increase.

”The government must take action to address this crisis,” Mr Mohammad appealed.

Aishatu Abdulsalam of Yankaba, expressed concerns that the fuel price hike has a devastating impact on the nation’s economy.

She cited the examples of the skyrocketing food prices, including a 200 per cent increase in the cost of a bag of Semovita.

Mrs Abdulsalam said it now costs N22,000 from the previous N13,000 and a 50kg bag of rice now costs N100,000 from about N83,000.

NAN reports that the obnoxious situation had adversely impacted the transport sector in the state, with taxis, commuter buses and commercial motorcycles increasing their charges by more than 50 per cent.

This has further compelled the residents to resort to trekking to reach their various destinations in and around the state capital.

Others whose destinations are not easy to trek have shelved their travel plans “pending the time we will adjust to the situation.”

NAN correspondent, who went around the state capital, observed that filling stations were dispensing fuel for between N970 and N1,150

The increase has drawn criticism from various sectors.

Abubakar Saleh, a teacher, said the situation was worrisome.

“An increase in the price of fuel means an increase in the price of everything again.

“Things have not been the same since the removal of subsidy from fuel, and to still worsen the situation, pump price has been increased without prior notice,” he lamented.

Shehu Aminu, a civil servant, said the fuel price hike would reduce workers’ purchasing power.

“This increase will escalate the prices of many things, including transportation fares, making it difficult for workers to commute efficiently to work,” he said.

He urged the government to pay the minimum wage and implement measures to alleviate the financial strain on citizens.

Nana Muhammad, a hairdresser, expressed worry that the price increase would further raise food prices, which had recently begun to stabilise due to harvest.

“Traders will likely exploit the situation by inflating the prices of goods,” Mrs Muhammad said.

Meanwhile, a trader, Lawan Hussaini, urged the government to prioritise the welfare of its citizens when formulating policies, suggesting that the current measures fell short of addressing the immediate needs of the populace.

He emphasised the increased financial burden on households, particularly those dependent on a single income.

NAN also confirmed that commercial motorcyclists had increased their fares in Kano.

Gombe residents demand price increase reversal

In a related report, many residents of Gombe have appealed to the government to reverse the price hike.

Following the development, some petrol stations now sell for between N1,050 and N1100 per litre, while black marketers sell for N1,400 and above.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who went around Gombe metropolis, observed that residents are facing harrowing experiences grappling with the new development.

A resident, Nuhu Khalid. said the hike had worsened the hardship being experienced by residents.

Mr Khalid said things were already difficult with food prices soaring daily, and this new price had made life unbearable for most people.

“I am appealing that the price be reversed because the impact is devastating,” he said.

Helen Uche, a trader at Gombe’s main market, said the government should review the price downward because it would trigger further increases in the prices of goods and services.

Mr Uche said if the hike in petrol price was not reversed, it would cripple businesses and lead to further inflation.

“Before this new petrol price, even though farmers have started harvesting crops, the prices of grains and other produce are not dropping.

“But with the new hike in petrol price, I am afraid Nigerians will not be able to buy foodstuffs in the market now.

“So we are begging that government should consider Nigerians and revert to the old pump price given the effect of petrol,” she said.

Abdul Ali, a motorcyclist in the Gombe metropolis, said the situation would result in job losses.

“Many commercial motorcyclists have abandoned the business because the job is no longer as lucrative as before.

“Imagine buying fuel for N1,400 at the black market, which most of us patronise, and making a profit of between N2,000 and N2,400 daily.

“If you remove the money to pay the owner of the motorcycle, you may end up with less than N1,000 as your take home.

“We are appealing to the government to pity us because we are suffering,” he said.

A state civil servant who spoke on condition of anonymity said life had become more difficult in the last 24 hours following the sudden hike.

He said if the new price was sustained, it may further increase the crime rate.

“This situation will lead to more job losses, and that will further increase the suffering of ordinary people. The government should look into the pains of the masses.”

(NAN)

