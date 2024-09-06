The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians by immediately reversing the hike in prices of petrol.

NMA’s Lagos chapter in a statement signed by its chairman, Saheed Kehinde, warned that the recent hike in petrol prices would exacerbate depression rates, hospital admissions related to stress-induced medical conditions, social unrest, and even mortality among Nigerians.

The body expressed concern over the sudden increase in petrol prices by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), describing it as a “unilateral decision” that imposes further hardship on Nigerians.

The statement reads in part: “This unilateral decision has imposed further unbearable hardship on Nigerians, including our members, medical and dental doctors, who are already grappling with severe economic challenges and insecurity.

“Many of these members are being forced to leave the country in droves due to the dismal economic situation, and this recent development will only exacerbate the already dire circumstances they face”.

On Tuesday, PREMIUM TIMES reported that NNPC retail outlets adjusted the pump price to N855 and N897 per litre, depending on the location, from the previous N568 and N617. Others have also adjusted their pump prices, in some instances above N900 per litre.

‘Impossible to cope’

The doctors further lamented that it is nearly impossible for doctors who earn an average of $300 per month to cope with the development.

“How can we rationalise a situation where doctors, who earn an average of $300 per month, are expected to navigate such astronomical increases in the cost of living?

“The recent hike in PMS prices has only worsened an already unsustainable economic reality for healthcare professionals, and indeed all Nigerians, making it nearly impossible for them to cope,” the association noted.

It added that reversing the fuel price will “provide much-needed relief to our members and the general public, who are already struggling under the weight of the recent removal of petrol subsidies, escalating inflation, rampant insecurity, high electricity tariffs, and excessive taxation on wages.”

Need for self sufficiency

The association also advised the Nigerian government to review its economic policies, move towards self-sufficiency in petroleum products, and address persistent insecurity to create a stable environment for economic growth.

The statement further noted: “Furthermore, instead of continually burdening the populace with rising fuel prices, we strongly advise the Federal Government to rethink its economic policies. It is high time Nigeria moved towards self-sufficiency in the production of petroleum products, including PMS.

“We urge the government to expedite efforts to end the importation of petrol and focus on revitalising our local refineries.

“Additionally, addressing the persistent insecurity in the country must be a top priority if we are to create a stable environment, conducive for economic growth and reduce the ever-widening gap of hardship and poverty among Nigerians.

“The NMA Lagos State stands firm in its commitment to advocating for the well-being of all our members, who continue to provide essential healthcare services under increasingly difficult conditions.”

