The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnaghe Obono, has ordered the detention of some officers for the alleged murder of an unidentified civilian in the state.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday night.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, did not give the identities of the officers.

He said the officers allegedly murdered the civilian along Owerri Road in Onitsha, Onitsha North Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson said the officers were attached to a police patrol team in the state.

He said a preliminary investigation showed that a police corporal is a prime suspect in the alleged murder.

Mr Ikenga did not mention when the alleged murder occurred and the number of officers in the patrol team.

However, PREMIUM gathered that the officers allegedly murdered the victim earlier on Wednesday.

Investigation

“The commissioner of police directs the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka,” Mr Ikenga said in the statement.

He said the police chief has assured the state police command will carry out “thorough investigation” into the case to ensure justice prevailed.

Not the first time

Cases of extra judicial killings by the police have continued in Nigeria despite punishment such as dismissal from service by police authorities.

In October 2020, Nigerian youths protested against police brutality across the country and called for the disbandment of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Unit (SARS) of the police.

Despite the disbandment of SARS, such cases have persisted across the country.

On 17 April for instance, a police operative shot dead an entrepreneur in Abia State over refusal to give a bribe.

The police authorities in the state, after investigation, found the operative guilty and subsequently dismissed him.

Also, six officers were caught in a viral video, in April 2023 using a machete to smack two unidentified people in Imo State.

The police in the state would later begin an ‘orderly room trial’ of the officers.

Within the same period, a police officer who was filmed slapping a motorist in Emohua, Rivers State, was demoted.

The Emohua incident occurred a few days after Ubi Ebri, another officer, allegedly shot dead a young man in the neighbouring Delta State for reportedly refusing to give N100 bribe

PREMIUM TIMES reported how youths in Delta State protested with the victim’s corpse along major roads in Asaba.

Mr Ebri, the officer, was immediately arrested, dismissed from service and later arraigned.

