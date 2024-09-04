Victor Osimhen has officially completed a season-long loan move to Galatasaray from Napoli, ending a protracted transfer saga.

The Nigerian striker will receive a net pay of €6,000,000 (over N10 billion) annually and wear jersey number 45.

Galatasaray confirmed the loan deal on Wednesday, stating that “an agreement has been reached with professional footballer Victor James Osimhen and his club SSCN Napoli SPA for the temporary transfer of the player free of charge.”

The club also announced that “the football player will be paid a net seasonal salary of 6,000,000 euros for the 2024-2025 season. It is respectfully announced to the public.”

The deal also leaves Napoli with an option to extend the player’s contract until 2027.

Thousands of Galatasaray supporters welcomed Osimhen in Istanbul as he finalised his loan move.

The Super Eagles striker’s transfer saga, which dominated the summer transfer window, has finally come to an end.

Osimhen was heavily linked to top clubs like Chelsea and PSG, as well as Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli, before ultimately joining Galatasaray.

The Istanbul-based club has a history of signing Nigerian players, including Henry Onyekuru and Oghenekaro Etebo.

The loan move to Turkey marks a new chapter in Osimhen’s career, and he will be eager to make an impact at Galatasaray.

