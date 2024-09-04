The State Security Service (SSS), Nigeria’s intelligence body, has redeployed Peter Afunaya, its Public Relations and Strategic Communications, to a new department.

The development is part of a major shake-up in the organisation within a week of the new director-general, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, taking office.

On Wednesday, Mr Ajayi announced the redeployment of the agency’s longtime spokesperson to an undisclosed post without naming a successor.

The new SSS director general, who spoke during his maiden meeting with journalists at the SSS headquarters in Abuja, said the move was to scale back on media activities and focus more on the secret police’s core mandate of covert operations.

“As earlier stated, the Service will be refocusing towards covertness in its operations,” he said.

He said the agency was refocusing on covert operations by being less seen and heard to strengthen national security.

It is unclear whether the agency’s lack of a spokesperson is temporary.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Ajayi, appointed by President Bola Tinubu on 26 August, assumed office on 28 August.

He promised to promote professionalism and excellence and ensure that the service responds appropriately to the nation’s emerging security challenges.

Meanwhile, Mr Afunaya told journalists at Wednesday’s press briefing that the new development does not imply SSS seeks to operate in the dark.

“What this means is that the DSS (SSS) will continue to relate and engage with Nigerians through the media whenever the need arises. It does not mean that we want to operate in the dark or hide the truth from them,” Mr Afunaya said.

“We will continue to engage with the Nigerian people whenever the need arises. But we want to stick to our core mandate of covert operation to promote national security and safety of Nigerians.”

He expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve the country as the spokesperson for the secret police agency for 10 years.

Mr Afunaya expressed his commitment to the SSS and the country as he pledged to always do his best in whatever capacity he is chosen to serve.

He said he would continue to carry out his duty in service to the country with “love, loyalty, honour, and glory.”

Posting on his X handle on Wednesday, Afunaya wrote, “Beginnings also end. It’s goodbye. It’s good night and yet a good morning. I remain a Nigerian with love, loyalty, honour and glory. So, help me God.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Ajayi assumed office last week with a pledge to refocus the Service on covertness and study silence.

He also expressed commitment to surmounting the challenges confronting Nigeria’s economic, political, and security environments.

SSS, known for its secrecy, embraced some openness when it launched a Twitter (now X) handle in February last year.

Since then, the agency has confirmed or denied many claims, including arrests of persons attributed to SSS.

Without a designated spokesperson, the agency’s already limited engagement with journalists and the public will likely decline further.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

