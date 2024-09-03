The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, appears to have lost the support of a major player in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governors of the party, under the aegis of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), on Tuesday released a statement backing Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State in his ongoing battle with Mr Wike, his predecessor.

Mr Fubara succeeded Mr Wike as governor of Rivers State in May 2023 on the ticket of the PDP. The latter is, however, serving in the current APC federal administration.

In a statement by the Forum’s Chairperson, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, the governors said Mr Fubara would enjoy the same rights and privileges of a PDP governor and be treated under the doctrine of “touch one, touch all”.

“We are irrevocably committed to working with the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the PDP, in ensuring that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State is conferred with all the privileges he is entitled to as a governor elected on the platform of our party, both at the state and national levels,” Mr Mohammed said.

Stating that Mr Wike enjoyed the privilege of “touch one, touch all” when he was a governor, Mr Mohammed insisted that the forum would not review its decision to back Mr Fubara.

“A tradition Wike tremendously enjoyed in his days of travail as governor. Thus, we maintain that our position on the affairs of the PDP in Rivers State, as unanimously resolved at our 2024, 3rd and 4th Meetings held in Enugu and Taraba States, respectively, are not subject to review by any individual, no matter how highly placed,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Wike recently provoked the governors when he threatened to “put fire” in the state of any PDP governor who supports Mr Fubara in the ongoing battle with his successor.

The Minister served as governor of the oil-rich state between 2015 and 2023 and was instrumental in the emergence of Mr Fubara in 2023.

However, less than a year after the transition, the two fell apart, triggering the ongoing struggle for control of the party in the state.

Even as minister, Mr Wike still wields considerable influence in the main opposition party, including Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. Both are members of the famous G5 forum.

However, it is unclear if Mr Wike still has the support of any of the 13 governors on the platform of the party.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a disciplinary committee, chaired by Tom Ikimi, a former minister, has summoned Mr Wike over alleged anti-party activities.

Your “put fire” comment is irresponsible — PDP Govs

The forum also slammed Mr Wike for his threat against members of the forum, adding that it is “irresponsible” and “unfortunate”.

“The statements and threats to peaceful coexistence made by Wike to “put fire” in the PDP-controlled states are unbridled, irresponsible and, without ambiguity, totally unacceptable, as they undermine efforts to build and maintain peace, cohesion, collaboration and mutual respect amongst leaders and members of the party.

“It is rather unfortunate that this is coming from someone who was once a member of this highly revered forum as a former governor,” the statement reads in part.

The governors did not, however, state if they are taking any action against Mr Wike though they said they are open to “dialogue and reconciliation” in Rivers State and the entire party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

