There are indications that President Bola Tinubu has extended the tenure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

Daily Trust newspaper and Channels Television, quoting anonymous sources, reported that the tenure of Mr Egbetokun, who will clock 60 on Wednesday, was extended by three years and will now leave office in 2027.

One of the reports said the SGF, George Akume, sent the extension letter to Mr Egbetokun on Monday.

It also stated that the senior security officer at the SGF office confirmed that the IGP received his letter of tenure extension from Mr Akume on Monday morning.

PREMIUM TIMES could not confirm the development as the Presidency and the Police could not comment.

Presidential Spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale and the Police spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi have yet to respond to calls and text messages from this newspaper.

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) told this newspaper it was unaware.

“I am yet to confirm the veracity of that information. If I have the news, I will relate to you.” Segun Imohiosen, director of information in the SGF Office, told PREMIUM TIMES on the phone on Tuesday.

For his part, the PSC Spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, said the commission did not have the responsibility to appoint or extend the tenure of inspectors general of police.

“We do not make decisions on the IGP; it is under the president. We only process for police constables and others but not the IGP,” Mr Ani said.

Appointment

Mr Egbetokun was appointed by President Tinubu in June 2023 and is expected to retire on Wednesday when he reaches the retirement age of 60. He was born on 4 September 1964.

Until his appointment, he was a deputy inspector-general of police and supervising DIG for the South-West geopolitical zone.

He served in various police commands, formations, and departments. Among his positions were chief security officer to President Tinubu when the latter was governor of Lagos State and commissioner of police in Kwara State.

Amended Police Act

In July, the National Assembly hurriedly passed a bill to amend the Police Act.

The amendment introduced a new clause under Section 8, which contradicts the Service Act’s provision that public servants must retire after 35 years of service or at 60 years of age.

The amendment says, “Notwithstanding any other provision, every police officer shall serve in the Nigeria Police Force for 40 years or until they reach the age of 65, whichever comes first.”

Some Nigerians said the change would affect the current IGP’s tenure. It was speculated at the time that President Tinubu may keep Mr Egbetokun to supervise the 2027 general election.

Previous controversy

The tenure of Mr Egbetokun’s predecessor, Usman Baba, was also mired in a similar controversy.

Mr Baba turned 60 in March 2023 and attained the mandatory 35 years of service, but he remained in office for another three months until President Tinubu replaced him with Mr Egbetokun.

Last week, a group, Human Rights Monitoring Agenda (HURMA) called on the federal government to follow due process in replacing Mr Egbetokun.

