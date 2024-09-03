The majority owner of Geregu Power Plc Femi Otedola said the ambition of a consortium set up by him and Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote to acquire interests in the Kaduna and Port Harcourt refineries was scuttled by the government of former President Umaru Yar’Adua in an “utterly obnoxious” manner.

The two billionaire tycoons procured stakes in the two refiners at the tail end of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, via Blue Star Consortium, only to have the decision reversed in 2007 by Mr Yar’Adua, ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo’s successor.

The former Katsina State governor would pass on in May 2010 after battling protracted illness.

Messrs Otedola and Dangote would have held 20 and 51 per cent of the refineries’ equity respectively if the move had succeeded.

“We were ready to change the game, but fate had other plans,” Mr Otedola, who also is the chair of FBN Holdings, said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

The government “canceled our stakes and thwarted our vision. But, as always, you refused to be deterred,” he added, with the latter part of that statement a salute to the doggedness of Mr Dangote.

Mr Otedola comment is contained in a congratulatory message to Mr Dangote over the commencement of gasoline from the Dangote refinery.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Dangote’s efforts in putting the initial setback in owning a refinery culminated in the public display of the first refined petrol at the 650,000 barrels-per-day refining plant at Lekki Peninsula, Lagos on Tuesday.

Earlier, the president of Dangote Group held out a sample of newly processed automobile fuel under the morning sun in a bottle filled with the clean, transparent liquid that could easily be mistaken for bottled water unlike the gold-coloured petrol Nigerians have been consuming for years.

“Our best link, that is PMS, can be in filling stations in the next 48 hours depending on NNPC,” he said.

The start of petrol shipment from Dangote Refinery brings a timely assurance of supply as Nigerians grapple with agonising fuel scarcity and hikes at retail outlets following the admission of NNPC Limited (NNPCL), the state-owned oil company that it owes suppliers $6 billion.

Nigerians are pinning their hopes on the refinery’s potential to sell fuel at a cheaper rate than imported petrol, which the country has depended on for years, with all the state-owned refining plants fully shut down.

Landing costs and other import-related expenses will no longer be incurred on the product once the refinery, which has the potential to meet Nigeria’s fuel needs, reaches full capacity.

NNPC has stated that it will operate as the sole buyer of the petrol from the refiner and, in turn, sell it to marketers, a move that will see it play a similar role to the one that allows it to be the only company bringing fuel into the country.

That casts doubt on Nigeria’s readiness to operate as the fully deregulated market it professes to be, with the government-run company set to act as a middleman where it would have been expected that marketers can approach the refinery directly to get supply.

Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act, signed into law in 2021, may need a rejig to address that imminent constraint in the supply chain.

The push could make the retail price of petrol not as cheap as expected by Nigerians, who are feeling the pangs of petrol subsidy removal that has caused the pump price to more than triple since President Bola Tinubu ascended to the presidency last year.

“The days of bowing to foreign powers for our fuel needs are over, thanks to your vision and determination. You have dealt a death blow to the so-called local cabals who have fattened themselves for years, feeding off our nation’s economic slavery,” Mr Otedola said.

BELOW IS MR OTEDOLA’S FULL STATEMENT ON THE DANGOTE REFINERY

My Dear Brother Aliko,

First and foremost, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support and belief in actualizing this monumental achievement under his administration. This day belongs to every Nigerian who has dared to dream of a better future. Congratulations to our great nation—today, we all stand a little taller.

Aliko, it feels like just yesterday, but it has been 25 long years since we first set our sights on transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape. I remember vividly when we set up the Blue Star Consortium to acquire stakes in the Kaduna and Port Harcourt refineries—20% for me and 51% for you. We were ready to change the game, but fate had other plans. The government of the day, in an act I can only describe as utterly obnoxious, canceled our stakes and thwarted our vision. But, as always, you refused to be deterred.

You never gave up on the dream we shared. You carried the torch forward, igniting a spark that has today become a roaring flame. And now, 25 years later, here we stand on the precipice of history, with the first fuel shipment from the Dangote Refinery—a feat that is nothing short of miraculous.

While the Kaduna and Port Harcourt refineries have remained dormant, their promise unfulfilled despite billions of dollars spent on so-called turn-around maintenance, you have achieved what many said was impossible. You have beaten all the skeptics, silenced the naysayers, and proved wrong those who doubted your resolve, even those who never wanted this project to succeed.

You have not just built a refinery; you have liberated us from the chains of economic dependence that have held this nation back for far too long. The days of bowing to foreign powers for our fuel needs are over, thanks to your vision and determination. You have dealt a death blow to the so-called local cabals who have fattened themselves for years, feeding off our nation’s economic slavery. These cabals, who have grown rich by keeping Nigeria in a perpetual state of dependence, must now face the reality that their era of easy gains is coming to an end.

I am reminded of the time you revolutionized the cement industry in Nigeria. Ships that once brought in cement turned into rusting relics, scraps of a bygone era. Now, with your refinery in full swing, I foresee a similar fate for fuel imports. The depot owners should take heed—it’s time to dismantle those depots and sell them as scraps while the market is still high. The world has changed, and those who do not adapt will be left behind.

When I ventured into the depot business with Zenon, it was in response to the inefficiencies of the NNPC. Zenon pioneered the diesel business in Nigeria and quickly became the largest in the country, filling the gaps left by our inefficient system. But today, your refinery stands as a beacon of what is possible when one has the audacity to dream and the tenacity to see it through.

Aliko, you have my deepest admiration and respect. Congratulations to you and the entire board, management and staff of Dangote Refinery on this monumental achievement. This is not just a victory for you but for every Nigerian who dares to dream. May this be just the beginning of even greater things to come.

With profound respect and warmest regards,

Femi Otedola

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

