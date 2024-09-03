The mother of former Nigerian President Umaru Yar’Adua, Dada Yar’Adua, is dead.

Mrs Yar’Adua died in Katsina late on Monday after a protracted illness.

A media aide to Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, one of the deceased’s sons, Abdul Hassan, announced the development in a brief statement.

The funeral prayer for the deceased will be held on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the residence of Musa Yar’adua in Katsina.

She had buried two of her children, who were prominent Nigerian politicians, the late former president Yar’Adua and the late Shehu Yar’Adua.

Her death came 14 years after the death of the former president and 27 years after her senior son, Shehu Yar’Adua, a military general who died on 8 December 1997.

