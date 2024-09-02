The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has directed its members to resume work on Monday, suspending its seven-day nationwide warning strike over the abduction of their colleague, Ganiyat Popoola.

This was revealed in an official communique from NARD dated 1 September and obtained by PREMIUM TIMES. The communique was issued after its Extraordinary National Executive National Executive Council (ENEC) meeting.

According to the communique, the NEC resolved to suspend the seven-day warning strike while closely monitoring developments and engaging stakeholders to secure the immediate release of our abducted colleague.

The NEC also agreed to reconvene in three weeks to reappraise the situation.

NARD began a seven-day warning strike on 26 August to demand the safe return of Mrs Popoola, a registrar in the Department of Ophthalmology at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna.

On Thursday, the Nigerian government threatened to invoke the ‘no work, no pay’ policy for the striking resident doctors.

The association has said it is unmoved by the threat.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Observations

Following the nationwide protest and the warning strike, the NEC acknowledged the significant impact of media coverage on raising awareness about Mrs Popoola’s abduction.

“The NEC observed the increased level of awareness the media engagement has brought to the case of our kidnapped colleague, Dr Ganiyat Popoola.

“The NEC appreciated the engagements and interventions by different government agencies and their renewed commitment to bringing back our kidnapped colleague,” the communique read.

Abduction

Mrs Popoola was abducted in December 2023 alongside her husband and nephew.

While her husband has been released after a ransom was reportedly paid, Mrs Popoola and her nephew remain in captivity.

The kidnappers reportedly demanded a N60 million ransom to release the doctor’s husband.

READ ALSO:Resident doctors begin nationwide strike over abduction of colleague

In August, NARD resolved to organise a national press conference and a nationwide protest march in all tertiary hospitals to demand Mrs Popoola’s release.

When the incident happened, Mr Abdullahi said the association notified all security agencies, the federal government, and the Kaduna State Government but has seen no significant action.

He noted that the association communicated its decision to the Nigerian Medical Association, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Labour, the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, the Chairman of the House Committee on Health, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and the Kaduna State Government.

“It’s appalling that in a country where we want healthcare providers to stay, one of us has been kidnapped for over seven months and 17 days without any form of relief or directive on how the rescue mission will proceed,” Mr Abdullahi said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

