More than 50 persons have been convicted of sexual and gender-based violence in the last one year in Lagos State, Governor Babajide-Sanwo-Olu has said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu made this known in a video shared by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, via X on Sunday.

The governor stated this as part of the state’s achievements, including support for 6,000 survivors and outreach to over a million residents through advocacy.

He said this as the state kicked off the state’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month.

“Dear Lagosians, as you may be aware, the month of September is the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence awareness month,” he said.

“Dedicating a whole month to this cause is one of the ways we ensure that these issues remain on the front burner.

“Our administration, through our THEMES Plus Agenda, has implemented comprehensive, preventive, and remedial policies, including strategic interventions and programmes, to provide support, protect, empower, and ensure justice for survivors.

Despite the progress, Mr Sanwo-Olu acknowledged that many survivors remain hidden and urged Lagos residents to join in the fight against sexual and gender-based violence.

“In the past one year, the state has secured over 50 convictions. We have provided holistic services to over 6,000 survivors and reached out to over a million Lagosians through advocacy and sensitisation,” the governor said.

“Whilst several gains have been made, a lot of survivors are yet to access services as these issues continue to strive in secrecy. Together, we can raise awareness and support survivors and ensure perpetrators are held accountable.”

Mr Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s “full commitment” to systemic change, backed by strong political will and legal support.

He urged Lagos residents to join the movement for a safer and more just society.

