The police in Canada have arrested the Canada-based Nigerian woman, Amaka Sonnberger, who threatened to poison Yoruba and Benin people living in the North American country.

The Toronto Police Service, Canada, said Ms Sonnberger, 46, was arrested on Sunday and that she has been charged with uttering threats.

“She is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, 2201 Finch Avenue West on Monday, September 2nd, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in courtroom 107,” the Toronto Police said in a statement published on their website on Sunday.

“This investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” the police said, adding that those who wish to volunteer information on the case should contact them.

“When suspected hate-motivated offences are reported to police, the investigation could be led by a Divisional investigator with the support of the Hate Crime Unit (HCU), or in some cases, will be investigated exclusively by the HCU.

“If it is alleged a criminal offence was committed (such as assault or mischief) and it is believed to have been motivated by bias, prejudice or hate, the officer-in-charge may consult with the Crown. If a person is charged and convicted of the offence, the Judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.

“Wilful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide are hate propaganda (hate speech) offences which require the Attorney General’s consent to lay charges. These charges are often laid at a later time,” the statement said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Abike Dabiri, the chairperson of a federal agency, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, disclosed the identity of Ms Sonnberger after a video where she allegedly made the threat surfaced on X.

“Record me very well; it’s time to start poisoning the Yoruba and the Benin. Put poison for all una food for work. Put poison for una water, make una dey kpai one by one,” Ms Sonnberger said in what appears to be a virtual meeting on TikTok.

The woman vowed that she would take poisonous substances to her workplace and poison any Yoruba or Benin person she came across.

She claimed that her comment was in response to the “hate” against the Igbo. Some other voices could be heard, interjecting and prodding her.

It is, however, unclear how many people attended the virtual meeting with her.

“I want make Ndi Igbo get that heart of wickedness. Una too dey quiet,” the woman said, addressing other participants. “Enough is enough! If you have any means of kpaing them, kpai them commot for road.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

