The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Special Forces have eliminated a known terrorist kingpin, Mustapha Abdullahi, and five members of his group in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Edward Gabkwet, in a statement on Sunday, said the special forces were deployed from the 413 Force Protection Group.

Mr Gabkwet said the deployment followed an intelligence report received on 31 August that the terrorist kingpin and his group were sighted near Sabon Gida forest along Sabon Birni Road.

He said that their mission was likely intended to kidnap, harm or kill innocent civilians.

According to him, after making contact with the terrorists who were on motorcycles, the terrorists immediately opened fire on sighting the Special Forces but were met with superior firepower by the troops.

The troops eliminated all the terrorists and recovered five Dane guns, a locally fabricated sub-machine gun, and live ammunition, as well as assorted charms, lighters, sim cards and cell phone cases.

“Efforts by the troops to rid Igabi, Birnin Gwari and environs of criminals and their activities remain ongoing.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Troops have also been commended and urged to intensify ongoing efforts to safeguard lives and property,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

