The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Special Forces have eliminated a known terrorist kingpin, Mustapha Abdullahi, and five members of his group in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Edward Gabkwet, in a statement on Sunday, said the special forces were deployed from the 413 Force Protection Group.
Mr Gabkwet said the deployment followed an intelligence report received on 31 August that the terrorist kingpin and his group were sighted near Sabon Gida forest along Sabon Birni Road.
He said that their mission was likely intended to kidnap, harm or kill innocent civilians.
|
According to him, after making contact with the terrorists who were on motorcycles, the terrorists immediately opened fire on sighting the Special Forces but were met with superior firepower by the troops.
READ ALSO: Nigerian troops battle Boko Haram fighters, kill commander – Official
The troops eliminated all the terrorists and recovered five Dane guns, a locally fabricated sub-machine gun, and live ammunition, as well as assorted charms, lighters, sim cards and cell phone cases.
“Efforts by the troops to rid Igabi, Birnin Gwari and environs of criminals and their activities remain ongoing.
“Troops have also been commended and urged to intensify ongoing efforts to safeguard lives and property,” he said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999