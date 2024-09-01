The management of the College of Medicine of the University of Lagos (CMUL) has confirmed the death of a 300-level student identified as Williams.

The provost of the college, David Oke, a professor, told PREMIUM TIMES Sunday evening that the cause of death was still unknown, but suspected that it might be related to suicide, potentially triggered by depression or the pressure of upcoming examinations.

Mr Oke described the incident as shocking and said the college’s management was deeply concerned. He said a post-mortem would be conducted on the body after a scheduled meeting with the family of the deceased on Monday.

“As of now, we cannot authoritatively say, this is the cause of the death but a suspicion that it could be suicide, but no definite conclusion yet.

“They are supposed to start exams tomorrow (Monday), and some of his colleagues mentioned that he had posted a cryptic message, such as ‘goodbye,’ which they didn’t interpret as a red flag at the time,” he said.

Students mourn

A screenshot of a message on a WhatsApp group for the Association of Medical Students University of Lagos (AMSUL), also confirmed the death of the student.

The message reads: “Dear AMSULites, It is with great sadness that we share the news of the recent passing of a beloved AMSULite in the Genezens class

“As we navigate this difficult time, we encourage everyone to keep the departed and their family in your thoughts and prayers. Please reach out to your classmates, and friends, especially those in the Genezens class, and offer your support.

“Let’s stand together, showing compassion and care for one another during this challenging period.”

