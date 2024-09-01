Francis Nwifuru, tracking down, contractors, projects, Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has ordered officials of the government “to go after” contractors who failed to complete their projects in the state.

Mr Nwifuru gave the order on Saturday at Amagu during the 2024 Edition of Izzi Nnodo New Yam Festival, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Monday Uzor.

At the event, the governor asked contractors to ensure “timely completion of projects” and warned that his administration would fight contractors who renege on project agreements.

“I have directed the commissioner for housing to go after those that have not completed their projects in Izzo and Amaeze Autonomous Communities,” he said.

Izzo and Amaeze communities are in the Izzi Council Area where the governor hails from.

Mr Nwifuru said it is “annoying” that the state government awards contracts only for contractors to fail to execute them.

“We will not tolerate this. We have given a grace of 60 days to complete all awarded projects. We have road projects spread across the 13 council areas (of Ebonyi State),” he said.

Continuing, the governor said: “I directed senior special assistants and special assistants to go round and monitor ongoing projects in their respective zones.

“Sadly, we are getting reports of some contractors not reporting to sites. This is unacceptable. Upon the expiration of this grace, we will go after them.”

Indiscriminate sale of lands

Mr Nwifuru also condemned some youths’ alleged indiscriminate sales of lands in Amagu and Ebiya communities.

The governor described the development as a “sacrilege” and challenged elders and traditional rulers to prevent further occurrence.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the occasion, Elias Mbam, commended Governor Nwifuru for embarking on projects that positively impact the people.

Mr Mbam, an engineer, appealed to appointees of the governor not to sabotage the government.

“I want all contractors, all appointees of the governor of Izzi extraction to shun nepotism.

“They should stop seeing the governor as your brother. Such mindsets are harmful, please desist,” he said.

“We will resist every attempt to sabotage this government. We must support this government because it is our government.”

