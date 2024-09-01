Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team, the Falconets, are set to kick off their campaign at the 11th FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals in Colombia.
Led by Head Coach Chris Danjuma, the team will face Korea Republic in their opening match on Monday ( 1 September 6 p.m. Sunday in Colombia).
The Falconets have a challenging start to the tournament, with their first two games taking place at the 10,000-capacity Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota.
After facing Korea, they will take on three-time champions Germany on Wednesday evening.
|
“We’re focusing on our tactics and techniques to get it right against Korea, our first assignment,” Coach Danjuma said. “Once we succeed against them, we’ll set our sights on Germany. I’m pleased to report that we have no injuries in camp, and the girls are ready to make Nigeria proud.”
The team’s starting lineup is expected to feature Oluchi Ohaegbulam in midfield, with Faith Omilana in goal and Comfort Folorunsho, Shukurat Oladipo, Rofiat Imuran, and Jumoke Alani in defence.
Aminat Omowunmi Bello, Yina Adoo, Chioma Olise, and Olushola Shobowale are among the midfield options, while Janet Akekoromowei, Opeyemi Ajakaye, Flourish Sabastine, and Chiamaka Okwuchukwu will lead the attack.
On Saturday, FIFA Match Director Abeer Rantisi presented the certification of participation to Nigeria, received by Captain Oluchi Ohaegbulam at the team’s Wyndham Hotel in Bogota.
The Falconets, two-time finalists, are ready to take on the world’s best and make their mark at Colombia 2024.
