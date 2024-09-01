President Bola Tinubu has ordered his minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, and the military chiefs to relocate to Sokoto State as part of efforts to rid the state and the entire north-west of rampant terrorism, an official has announced.

The north-west is arguably Nigeria’s most terrorised region with four of the region’s seven states among the top five states with the highest number of kidnap incidents between July 2023 and June 2024.

Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna recorded the highest numbers, with Sokoto coming fifth behind Abuja in fourth, according to the report by SBM Intelligence, a market intelligence, security analysis and strategic consulting firm.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported several cases of attacks and mass abductions in the North-west states. The situation has deteriorated with many local communities now virtually controlled by armed terrorists who demand taxes from locals.

In a Sunday statement, the Director of Information and Public Relations at the Ministry of Defence, Henshaw Ogubike, said the federal government has now directed Mr Matawalle, and the military chiefs to move to Sokoto State.

The directive is part of an intensified effort to rid the North-west of the menace of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism, the News Agency of Nigeria quotes Mr Ogubike as saying.

It is unclear how effective this strategy would be as ex-President Muhammadu Buhari also ordered his military chiefs to relocate to Borno at the height of the Boko Haram insurgency. Although the military achieved some battlefield successes against the terrorists, the Boko Haram insurgency is still on and the terrorists have spread their tentacles to other northern states such as Niger and Kogi.

In his statement, Mr Ogubike said the federal government expressed sadness over the activities of terrorists and bandits in the North-west states, explaining that the strategic move underscored the unwavering commitment of the government to restoring peace and security in the region.

The spokesperson quoted Mr Matawalle as saying that while in the North-west, they would supervise operations and ensure that notorious terrorist Bello Turji and his gang were flushed out.

“These criminal bandits have been circulating videos of a Nigerian military armoured vehicle that was stuck in a water-logged area.

“And late in the night, the officers were asked to withdraw to avoid being ambushed by bandits. Later in the night, the bandits went to the water-logged area, recording video of the armoured vehicle that was stuck and celebrating it.

“This incident happened in Kwashabawa, Zurmi Local Government Area in Zamfara.

“This is not acceptable as President Bola Tinubu has been giving great support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“The federal government is deeply concerned about the persistent threat posed by banditry and terrorism in the North West particularly.

“And so we are ready to deploy all necessary assets to ensure that these criminal elements are flushed out and peace is restored to our communities,” Mr Matawalle said.

He added that there was an urgent need to move against the terrorists to enable people to move freely.

“The time is up for these bandits and terrorists as increased and consistent operations will weaken all their bases.

“I believe my presence in the North-west will ginger our armed forces,” the minister was quoted as saying.

Mr Matawalle further assured the people of Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara and Kebbi states and the entire North-west region that the security forces would leave no stone unturned in flushing out the bandits.

“I will be on ground in the North-west with the CDS and other military chiefs, leading our brave men and women in uniform.

“I also call on residents of these states to remain vigilant and cooperate with the security forces as the federal government has resolved to protect the lives and properties of all Nigerians.

“The security and well-being of the people remain the government’s top priority,” he added.

