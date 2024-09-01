The altercation between the police and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is expected to continue as the police have again summoned the NLC leadership.

The police, through the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Department (NPF-FID), summoned the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, and the General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, over allegations of criminal intimidation and related offences.

In a letter dated 28 August, Commissioner of Police Ibitoye Alajide requested that Mr Ajaero and Mr Ugboaja attend an interview on 5 September at the NPF-FID office in Abuja, located opposite the Force Headquarters.

The letter stated that their appearance is required as part of an investigation into claims of criminal intimidation, conduct likely to breach public peace, and malicious damage to property.

The letter stated: “You are requested to come along with Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja for an interview with the Deputy Inspector General of Police at SPO’s Room 212, 2nd Floor, Force Intelligence Department Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, opposite Force Headquarters Area 11, Garki, Abuja on Thursday, 5th September 2024 at 11 a.m.”

Previous Summon

On 29 August, Mr Ajaero complied with a separate summon from the Nigerian Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) concerning allegations of criminal conspiracy and terrorism financing.

During the interview, the police only asked Mr Ajaero questions about the owner of a bookshop inside the NLC building.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police on 7 August raided the bookshop, located on the second floor of the NLC building.

After his interrogation, Mr Ajaero addressed supporters at the Pascal Bafyau Labour House headquarters in Abuja.

He reiterated his commitment to advocating for workers’ rights and the implementation of a new minimum wage.

“For this level of solidarity, I want to thank every one of you,” Mr Ajaero said. “Tell every Nigerian worker that we are committed to your welfare. We have faced challenges before, and we will not be deterred.”

Reflecting on his past experiences, Mr Ajaero recalled his detention alongside human rights lawyer Femi Falana during the Sani Abacha regime in 1998, asserting that current obstacles would not deter his mission.

Originally scheduled to appear before the IRT on 20 August, Mr Ajaero’s legal team successfully negotiated a postponement to 29 August.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Ajaero left the Labour House around 9 a.m. and returned at approximately 11:30 a.m., accompanied by his legal team, including Maxwell Opara.

Mr Opara noted that the interrogation focused on the owner of the bookshop, who had been described as a foreigner by the police.

“Just to correct the impression, what we heard is quite different from what was contained in the invitation letter,” Mr Opara said.

“Now that they have learned their lessons and corrected themselves, we have accepted it in that manner. That doesn’t mean we are going to relent.”

The raid

The 7 August raid at the NLC headquarters involved armed security operatives breaking into the bookshop on the building’s second floor. The NLC condemned the raid and said it was unprofessional and targeted at the labour union.

On 9 August, the police confirmed the raid but clarified that the NLC was not the primary target. Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi stated that the operation was part of an investigation into the owner of the bookshop.

