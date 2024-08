The Gombe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), has said that 2,517 houses and shops were either completely or partially destroyed by flood which ravaged 33 communities in the state.

Ibrahim Nalado, the Deputy Director, Relief and Rehabilitation of the agency, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Gombe.

Mr Nalado said that the communities affected were in Dukku, Funakaye and Billiri Local Government Areas (LGAs), of the state.

According to him, these areas were flooded due to the heavy downpour that occured between 12 August and 22 August.

He said, “In Dukku LGA, 10 communities were affected. In Funakaye LGA, 20 communities were affected and in Billiri LGA, three communities were affected.”

Mr Nalado said that the flooding and windstorm affected mostly houses and few farmlands in the communities.

He said that there was no loss of life but two children were injured in Dukku, including seven animals which were washed away.

On the impact of flooding on farmlands, the deputy director said Hina community in Yamaltu/Deba LGA of the state was the worst-hit.

He said that not less than 1000 hectares of rice, maize, sorghum and millet farmlands were submerged in water.

The deputy director stated that his team visited Hina community on Friday, to assess the level of damage.

He described the impact of the flooding as ‘huge and devastating’ in view of the vast area affected.

“Farmers were getting ready to harvest their crops.

“The farmers were so worried but because it was a natural phenomenon, they accepted it in good fate,” he said.

The deputy director stated that data on the number of farmers affected by the flood were being collated at Hina.

Mr Nalado stated that his agency had assessed the level of damage and were compiling the reports to forward to the state government and other relevant agencies.

He, however, said that the level of damage on farmlands at Hina would take collective efforts of both the state and the Federal Government to address.

He appealed to the North East Development Commission and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to support the state government in this regard.

The deputy director also appealed to the farmers and other persons affected to be patient.

He assured them that government and other government agencies would come to their aid.

