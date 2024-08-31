The Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Ibadan, Bisi Akande, has asked the university to channel his allowances and entitlements into an endowment fund for undergraduate students in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Mr Akande made the request in a 21 August letter addressed to the university registrar and secretary to the council, Ganiyu Saliu.

The university spokesperson, Joke Akinpelu, confirmed the genuineness of the letter to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

Mr Akande, a former Governor of Osun State, and other members of his five-member team were inaugurated alongside the governing councils of other federal tertiary institutions in July.

During their inauguration, the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, cautioned them against extravagant expenses while performing their duties. Mr Mamman, a professor, also reminded them that their appointments are part-time, stressing that their entitlements are not the same as those of full-time employees or managers of the institutions.

‘My appointment, a call to national service’

In the letter titled ‘Utilisation of allowance of the pro-chancellor’, Mr Akande said he does not intend to earn any remuneration for his role as the institution’s pro-chancellor.

Therefore, he asked the university to use his entitlements and allowances to benefit deserving undergraduate students taking science courses, “namely in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology only.”

“I consider my appointment as the Pro-Chancellor and as the Chairman of Council for the University of Ibadan as a national call to service from which I do not intend to earn any remuneration,” he wrote in the letter seen by this newspaper.

He asked that the benefit should be in the form of an endowment like annual scholarships to cover the cost of accommodation and other officially approved fees the university charges selected students.

He suggested that the university’s Dean of Students’ Affairs or the academic office coordinate the selection of eligible students. He did not state specific selection criteria.

Sustainability

To ensure the fund’s sustainability, Mr Akande noted that his not-for-profit, Adebisi Akande Foundation, would continue funding the endowment. He added that the foundation’s Board of Trustees chairperson has been copied and notified of the development.

“In the possible event that any such anticipated allowances to me from this University appointment become terminated by whatever circumstances, to prevent any student beneficiaries of this endowment arrangement from becoming stranded, there is an already incorporated Adebisi Akande Foundation for similar purposes which would augment any shortfall arising from any such commitments incurred from the awards,” the former governor wrote.

University increased fees

The Mr Akande-led council recently approved a school fee increment by the university management. The university announced the increments in April, months before the council’s appointment and inauguration.

However, the council met on Thursday and approved the increments. It also approved a 4 September deadline for payments and registration.

Since the increments were first announced, the development has sparked protests by the students. On Friday, a campus-based publication, UCJUI, reported that the protests affected academic activities, including scheduled tests.

The university has reacted by giving the students a three-week break, asking them to vacate the campus on Saturday.

