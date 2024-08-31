The University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo State, has asked students to vacate their hostels and proceed on a three-week break, a day after they protested the university council’s approval of a school fees increment.

According to a circular by the registrar, Ganiyu Saliu, the three-week break was to give students ample time to complete their online registration.

On Friday, the students protested against the campus fee hike, disrupting academic activities including scheduled tests.

The institution’s management increased school fees from an average of N20,000 to N30,000 to about N200,000 to N400,000 in April, months before the council’s appointment and inauguration. The announcement of the new fee regime sparked protests at the time.

The protests forced the university management to suspend the August deadline for payments and registration.

Council approve increments

The university governing council, chaired by Bisi Akande, approved the fee increment at its meeting on Thursday. The university spokesperson, Joke Akinpelu, confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

Mrs Akinpelu also shared the statement containing the council decision.

According to the statement signed by the university registrar, Mr Saliu, who also serves as secretary to the council, the meeting approved 4 September as the payment deadline “to enable departments to download lists of registered students in preparation of the first semester examination.”

The council directed indigent students to take advantage of the federal government students’ loans and other scholarships “by the university and other well-meaning philanthropists”.

It was added that the portal would not be opened after the deadline.

“Council, while sympathising with students, however, noted that the review was necessary in view of the current economic realities and the university’s commitment to ensuring quality teaching and research,” the statement said.

Renewed protests

The council’s decision sparked a protest on the campus on Friday, disrupting academic activities.

A campus-based publication, UCJ UI, reported that the protest also disrupted a scheduled test at the Abo Desalu Lecture Theatre.

“The lecturer was escorted out of the theatre, and students who had gathered to write a test were told to leave, with protesters making it clear that the boycott was to be strictly enforced,” the report stated.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Students’ Union, Olaniyi Dolapo, told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that the institution’s management had invited the union’s leadership to a meeting to address the situation.

“We are still in the protest, and we have negotiation with the representative of the university management by 3 p.m.,” he told our reporter over the phone on Friday.

University responds with three-week break

Following the meeting, the university management decided to shut down the school for three weeks.

The circular announcing the break, signed by Mr Saliu, asked the students to vacate their hostels by 2 p.m. on Saturday.

He said the break begins on Saturday, 31 August, and lasts until Friday, 20 September.

He said the 2023/2024 first semester examinations will start on Monday, 23 September.

He said the registration portal will be closed on Friday, 20 September, and will not reopen for fee payment or course registration after that deadline.

“The three weeks is to give students ample time to complete their online registration,” part of the circular reads.

He stressed that students who do not register appropriately will not be allowed to write examinations.

