Nigeria has recorded 48 confirmed Mpox cases and 868 suspected cases in 19 States, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in 35 Local Government Areas of the federation.

No Mpox- related death has been recorded anywhere in Nigeria yet, according the Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control (NCDC).

NCDC revealed this on Friday in Mpox situation report for Week 34 spanning 19 to 25 August.

The report revealed that there was a significant increase in suspected Mpox cases in Epi week 34, 2024, compared to the previous week (Epi week 33).

“57 new suspected cases were reported in Epi week 34, 2024, compared with 25 cases reported in the previous week (Epi week 33),” it stated.

In the reporting week, NCDC reported eight cases while it reported one in the previous week, stating that in 2024, 20 states and the FCT have recorded at least one confirmed case.

“Twenty States and the FCT have recorded at least one confirmed case across thirty-five (35) Local Government Areas in 2024,” it said.

More details

The breakdown of the report reveals that 17 cases were recorded among children aged zero-10, seven cases among adolescents aged 11-20, nine cases among young adults aged 21-30, eight cases among adults aged 31-40, and seven cases among middle-aged individuals aged 41-50.

The confirmed Mpox cases were reported from the FCT and 20 states: Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Abia, Delta, Imo, Edo, Anambra, Cross River, Plateau, Akwa Ibom, Nasarawa, Oyo, Kaduna, Ebonyi, Benue, Enugu, Osun, Kebbi, and Zamfara

About Mpox

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease related to the eradicated smallpox virus. It has been endemic in parts of Africa for decades since it was first detected in humans in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970.

READ ALSO: Africa CDC develops continental response plan for Mpox

For years, Mpox was predominantly detected in Central and West Africa. Clade I cases were concentrated in Central Africa, especially in the Democratic Republic of Congo, while Clade II cases were found mainly in Nigeria.

It is a contagious and deadly disease that spreads from animals to humans through direct contact with infected animals’ blood and bodily fluids, such as monkeys.

Human-to-human transmission is also possible through close contact such as touching, kissing or sex, as well as through contaminated materials like sheets, clothing and needles.

