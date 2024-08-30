Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is reportedly finalising a lucrative deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli worth billions.

The transfer fee is around €80m, with add-ons, and a four-year contract worth €25-30m per season net (over N50bn), including a release clause.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, is discussing the final details of the deal.

Osimhen, who has been ostracised from the Napoli squad by coach Antonio Conte since he arrived at the club, has been in the transfer news since July.

The 25-year-old was the top scorer in Serie A for the 2023/24 season with 26 goals, a feat never achieved by an African player.

Osimhen had previously held talks with Chelsea and PSG, but he is choosing the Saudi Pro League due to their more attractive offer.

Chelsea’s proposal was significantly lower than Napoli and Osimhen’s demands.

Al-Ahli’s offer includes an affordable release clause, a crucial part of Osimhen’s negotiations.

“Al Ahli have included an affordable and easy release clause for Victor Osimhen as part of their proposal. It’s lower than the reported €100m.

“As revealed on Sunday, Victor always requested the clause as a key part of negotiations.

“Club-to-club deal done… up to Victor.” Fabrizio Romano, a respected transfer expert, wrote on Friday.

Not alone

The impending move by Osimhen follows a growing trend of Nigerian players joining the Saudi Pro League, including Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo and, lately, William Troost-Ekong.

The league has also attracted global superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, breaking records in the oil-rich kingdom.

Osimhen’s transfer is expected to be completed soon, with a medical already booked.

Napoli will receive €80m plus bonuses, significantly less than the €130m clause in Osimhen’s contract.

