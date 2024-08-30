The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of 75 Nigerians including minors over terrorism allegations stemming from their participation in the #EndBadGovernance protests earlier this month.

At least 28 individuals among the detainees accused of an attempt to overthrow the government are underage who are below the age of 18, the court filing with which the police obtained the detention order shows.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, filed an application for the detention order on 8 August.

He anchored the application on section 66(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, section 35(1)(C) of the Nigerian constitution, and section 299 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

The “terrorism, treason, treasonable felonies, arson, and other terrorism-related offences.”

According to the document, the police chief sought the remand of the for a period of two months pending the time an investigation would be completed and legal advice given Attorney General of the Federation.

Condemnation

Amnesty International condemned the court’s remand order in a series of tweets on its X handle on Tuesday.

“Amnesty International calls for the immediate release of dozens of minors unlawfully detained nationwide for simply participating in the #EndBadGovernance protest between 1 to10 August. In the FCT, 22 minors face a dreadful 60 days behind bars, without safeguards for their rights,” it said.

The organization argued that some of the arrested minors might have been picked up by security forces on the streets during the days of the protest for what it called an “unfair trial”.

“In Katsina, 12 children under 16-years are now facing an unfair trial. Many of the children ended up in detention for just being on the streets during the protests. Children with their whole lives ahead of them are now at the risk of being tried on trumped up charges.”

“Our findings since 1-10 Aug. #EndBadGovernance protests show safety concerns arising from the authorities’ treatment of children during arrest and in detention, as well as total denial of their legal rights. The Nigerian authorities must release them immediately,” it added.

Protest

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported how Nigerians poured onto the streets in major cities around the country between 1 and 10 August to protest against the economic hardship and bad governance in the country.

The protesters blame the hardship on Mr Tinubu’s economic policies underpinned by his announcement of removal of subsidies on petrol and floating of the naira.

The #EndBadGovernance protests sought the reversal of the fuel price hike, restoration of affordable electricity tariffs, and reduction of import duties to previous rates.

They also demanded the reversal of hikes in tertiary education fees, the security of farmlands for farmers, and a reduction in the prices of staple foods.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has launched an extensive crackdown on the protesters, including arresting and making moves to block the accounts of the organisers.

