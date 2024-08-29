The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said on Thursday that it would invoke the no-work-no-pay rule against members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) who are on strike over the abduction of one of their colleagues in Kaduna since December 2023.
The ministry said this in a statement by its Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations, Ado Bako.
The statement expressed disappointment in the resident doctors for embarking on the seven-day warning strike despite ongoing negotiations and efforts to address their concerns.
The ministry emphasised its commitment to ensuring the safety and improving the welfare and working conditions of all healthcare workers, including resident doctors.
It highlighted significant strides made in recent negotiations and the government’s demonstration of good faith in addressing many of NARD’s concerns.
‘No Work, No Pay’
The statement revealed that the ministry finds the decision to proceed with the strike action “deeply regrettable” and will invoke the “No Work, No Pay” rule.
“In view of this, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare wishes to bring to the notice of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), that in line with extant labour laws, the Federal Government will evoke (invoke) the ‘No Work, No Pay’ for the number of days the strike was observed,” the statement read in part.
The ministry encouraged all resident doctors to return to the negotiation table to collaboratively find lasting solutions to the challenges facing the healthcare sector.
It stated that the ministry remains open to constructive dialogue and is committed to working with all stakeholders to achieve a fair and sustainable resolution.
NARD 7-Day warning strike
NARD began a seven-day warning strike to demand the release of their abducted colleague, Ganiyat Popoola, who has been held captive for eight months.
NARD President Dele Abdullahi had said the strike would be “total”, adding that members of the association would not provide concessions or emergency care during this period.
The association criticised the government for its perceived “inaction” over the abduction.
Mrs Popoola, a registrar at the National Eye Centre in Kaduna, was kidnapped in December 2023 alongside her husband and nephew.
While her husband was released after a ransom was paid, Mrs Popoola and her nephew remain in captivity.
