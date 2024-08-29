The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has been left in darkness after the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) disconnected it from the power grid.

The university was disconnected because it failed to pay the N472 million electricity bill.

According to a statement from the university’s communications unit, the university’s electricity bill has increased from about N180 million a month to at least N300 million a month since June, when EKEDC migrated the university from Band B to Band A.

The university said it could not afford the new electricity bills that came with the migration Band A in June.

“Management wishes to appeal to members of the University community over the power outage on campus due to disconnection of electricity supply by Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC),” part of the statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES reads.

The university maintained that it could not pay above N180 million in the current budget year and has continued to pay just that.

The university management, however, said it is taking necessary steps towards addressing the situation.

“In the meantime, members of the University community are kindly enjoined to remain calm and note that there would be a rationing of power supply across campus until further notice,” the statement added.

“The schedule of rationing will be released so that members of the community can adequately plan.”

Electricity tariff Hike

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) reviewed electricity tariffs for Band A users in April.

Under the new price regime, the NERC raised Band A electricity tariff from N68 per kilowatt-hour to ₦225 to guarantee 20 hours of electricity supply per day. NERC said the increase would not affect Bands B, C, D, and E.

Since then, electricity distribution companies (DISCOS) have migrated more communities and institutions from Band B to Band A.

UNILAG’s increased electricity bill

UNILAG said EKEDC unilaterally migrated the university from Band B to Band A in June, raising its electricity bill from an average of N150 million to 180 million monthly to almost N300 million monthly.

The university said it has engaged EKEDC’s management in talks over the exorbitant bill, reiterating its preference to remain on Band B and expressing its “absolute incapability to pay bills generated on Band A.”

The university added that it cannot afford more than N180 million a month till the end of this budget year.

The statement added, “Throughout its meetings with EKEDC, the university made it abundantly clear that it could never afford the Band A tariff on which the university was placed.

“Within two weeks of this meeting, we were slammed with a bill of almost half a billion (472m) for the month of July, further increasing our debt burden! We kept to our word and ensured we paid the 180 million on 20 August, but on 27 August, without any prior notice, EKEDC disconnected the university.”

More institutions facing similar issues

Several universities and hospitals have raised the alarm over the burden of the tariff of Band A. Some of them have asked to be returned to Band B. Others who have not been migrated to Band A request to be left in their current Band.

Last month, Babcock of University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, raised the alarm over what it described as “exorbitant” electricity bills presented to it by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Ademola Tayo, said the university paid N300 million in May after the increase in tariff of electricity consumers on Band A.

Also, the College of Medicine of the University of Lagos (CMUL) and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) have also raised similar alarms, describing their electricity bills in May as outrageous.

The healthcare institutions said they were recently jointly presented with a bill of about N280 million for May instead of the less than N100 million they used to pay.

The power supply to the two institutions was disconnected for about 10 days between June and July due to a disagreement with the DISCO over the bill.

The situation led to a protest by medical students, who said the poor power supply could prevent them from passing the forthcoming examinations.

